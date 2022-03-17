CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingThursday, March 17, 2022, 11:11 AM EDT

Elden Ring Patch Makes Big Balance Changes And Is Required For Online Play

elden ring magic
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has released a few minor patches since the game came out a few weeks ago. However, its latest patch is the biggest one yet and is full of both buffs and nerfs. The newest Elden Ring patch will benefit some play-styles while making others more difficult.

The first thing that Elden Ring players should know is that Elden Ring Version Update 1.03 is required for online play. According to FromSoftware, the version of the of the update will be visible in the lower right corner of the Title Screen and will read as follows:
  • App Ver. 1.03
  • Regulation Ver. 1.03.1
elden ring rest
The patch is especially good for those who take advantage of the sorceries. There is now increased damage from Gravity Well, Collapsing Star, and Crystal Barrage. The patch also decreased the FP consumption of the following sorceries:
  • Star Shower
  • Rock Blaster
  • Gavel of Haima
  • Founding Rain of Stars
  • Stars of Ruin
  • Greatblade Phalanx
  • Magic Downpour
  • Loretta’s Greatbow
  • Loretta’s Mastery
  • Carian Greatsword
  • Carian Piercer
  • Shard Spiral
The biggest disappointment in the patch is the nerf to the Mimic Tear Ash. The Mimic Tear Ash spawns a direct copy of the player. Although this Spirit Ash is rather expensive, many players have relied upon it to defeat difficult bosses. The patch “[decreases] the damage of spirit summoned… and [changes] the spirit’s behavior pattern.”

Many of the updates are focused on NPCs. There is a new NPC named Jar-Bairn and new quest phases for Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc. The patch adds “some summonable NPCs in multiple situations” and a function that permits players to “record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.”

elden ring battle
There are several other notable changes in the Elden Ring patch. Shields are now more effective and the patch has increased the drop rate of Smithing Stones from some enemies and made them easier to acquire from shops earlier in the game. Some players will be sad to see that the Ash of War and Hoarfrost Stomp have decreased damage and increased cast time.

Elden Ring is an action RPG that was developed by FromSoftware, the creators of the Dark Souls games. The game was released at the end of February and has proven to be incredibly popular (12 million copies sold in less than three weeks). Elden Ring is currently available on PC, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Images courtesy of FromSoftware. 
