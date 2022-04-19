Elden Ring 1.04 Update Is Required To Keep Playing Online, Here's What It Fixes

So if you're tired of Elden Ring news, you can skip this post, but for everyone else, read on, because the game's 1.04 patch is bringing big changes to the online player-versus-player combat metagame, as well as a bounty of bug fixes and balance adjustments that should change things up for players struggling in their adventures in the Lands Between.





As far as PvE balance goes, the most important patch note is likely the change that says "Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels." To see the benefit of these changes on an existing character, you'll need to force the game to re-calculate your stats, which means changing one of your attribute points by leveling up, activating Godrick's Great Rune, or equipping an item that gives bonus stats.





Hopefully this won't be such a common sight anymore.











Aside from the balance changes and bug fixes, this update also brings along some technical and accessibility improvements. Patch 1.04 only mentions "other performance improvements," but in our own informal testing, the game seems to perform much more smoothly, with fewer hitches and momentary frame drops.