Elden Ring Nightreign Dev Confirms Dropped FPS Issue, Shares Fix For Game Not Loading
The patch brings several welcomed changes, including balance adjustments, more character scenarios, improvements to how characters handle, easier to read text and bug fixes. To ensure that they’re running the latest version of the game, players should check the bottom right of the main menu screen. It should show App Ver. 1.01 and RegulationVer 1.01.1.
The patch notes also include tips for players to help troubleshoot some of the problems currently being experienced by players. One of the issues is a big drop in framerates, which the developers are currently looking into. In the meantime, it’s asking that players experiment with graphics settings by trying either High, Medium or Low to see which of these settings balance out performance on the user's specific system configuration. It also suggests changing the resolution and ensuring that graphics drivers are up to date.
Additionally, one of the more severe problems is an inability for some players to launch the game. The solution provided directs anyone encountering this problem to go to their Steam Library, t hen right-click on "ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN" > select "Properties" > select "Installed Files" > and execute "Verify Integrity of Game Files." However, FromSoftware notes that this solution will only work “sometimes,” so it likley won't help everyone.
While it’s great that the studio shared troubleshooting tips to help players, it’s a less than ideal solution. Many players simply don’t read these patch notes, which will likely leave many frustrated as they continue to run into these problems. Hopefully, FromSoftware is able to release an additional update that fix the lingering issues sonner rather than later.