Early GeForce RTX 4080 Super Retail Listings Reveal Partner Pricing For Custom Cards

The custom GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPUs listed top out at around 1379 € currently, for the ASUS Strix, or about $1,498 USD. Many others are in the range of 1149 € to 1249 €, such as the Gigabyte Aorus Master.









A justification for more expensive custom versions of the GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPUs often comes down to how intricate the air cooler design ends up being. Higher quality offerings that promise quieter fan operation and better thermals can often be appealing to enthusiasts. Couple this with models that are overclocked from the factory with higher clock speeds, with the assumption that the PCB or silicon is of higher quality, which can add to the bottom line as well.Another determining factor for higher pricing can also come down to aesthetics, including how elaborate the RGB implementation is. While some base MSRP models may skimp on a fancy shroud and go sans-RGB, the more expensive models can often come packed with a more dazzling light-show for enthusiasts.One important consideration to note, performance between custom models and the base GPUs are often very close, within a few percentage points. This is why add-in-board partners such as Gigabyte, MSI, ASUS, and others pay special attention to the accouterments on custom GPUs to catch the attention of consumers.



