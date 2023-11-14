Amazon Fire TV Deals Light Up Early For Big Black Friday Savings Up To 38% Off
Black Friday is just around the corner, but to try and beat out some of the brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon has deals going live early that may even beat out other shops. This includes a whole slew of Amazon Fire TVs, which are marked down more than normal to save you a buck and up your home theater game.
Leading us off is our strongest deal of the day with the Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series for $499.99 or 38% off the regular price. This is a 75" 4K smart display rated for HDR10, which should make for a great movie-watching experience. While this won't be much of a gaming TV at only a 60Hz refresh rate, it could also still get the job done in this department, even if it won't be buttery smooth. Besides, at that price, it is hard to complain about what you are getting over what you aren't.
On deck, we have the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $249.99 or 32% off the regular price, making this quite a steal. Rated for HDR10 and HLG, this ought to be a stellar display to watch vibrant shows and movies. Of course, this, like other Amazon TVs, has Amazon Alexa built in so you can control your smart home, find those shows you want to watch or blast some tunes.
In the hole and closing us out, we have the cheapest display in the lineup with the Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV for $109.99 or 45% off the regular price. While this isn't the most advanced or feature-rich display, this is a solid option if you just need to throw a TV in a room to round it out. However, it should be noted that this is only a 720p display, so content will not be of the utmost resolution compared to other offerings. As such, it might be worth spending $70 more to grab the 1080p version of this display if that is something that bugs you.
In any event, these are not the only TV deals that Amazon has deals cooking for right now, and you can check out a few more below. If you do manage to snag one of these deals or find something better, let us know about it in the comments below, and happy deal hunting.
- Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $499.99 (38% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV - $879.99 (20% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $249.99 (32% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $339.99 (35% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV - $439.99 (27% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV - $599.99 (21% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series HD smart TV - $179.99 (28% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV - $109.99 (45% off)