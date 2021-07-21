CATEGORIES
DuckDuckGo Introduces New Privacy-Centric Service For Your Email Inbox

You’ve got mail! Upon opening and reading an email, it is almost as if someone is looking over your shoulder and making notes about how you are reading, where you are, and what time you saw the email. However, email should be more private than it is, so privacy-focused company DuckDuckGo is introducing “email protection,” a new feature that will sift through your emails and pull-out trackers embedded within.

When it comes to receiving an email, the sender or any companies in between can embed trackers into the email that allows ads to be targeted. However, other data could leak through this, such as your email address, which is not great for privacy. Thus, DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection, announced on July 20th, should be a lifesaver.

The free email forwarding service works to remove email trackers and protect your privacy without changing your email service. You simply need to set up a Duck Email address and then use it as your regular address. This Duck address then automatically filters out trackers and sends the message along to your regular inbox. So whether you use Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, Yandex, or others, you can get privacy protection through DuckDuckGo’s service.

Right now, DuckDuckGo is still trying to work out the kinks with the service, but users can join a private waitlist to get access to the beta feature. To do this, download DuckDuckGo on iOS on Android, open Settings > Beta Features > Email Protection, and then click “Join Private Waitlist.” If you happen to get this service, let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

