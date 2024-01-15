CATEGORIES
Drop + The Lord Of The Rings Rohan Keyboard Triumphantly Returns And It's Stunning

by Nathan OrdMonday, January 15, 2024, 12:55 PM EDT
drop the lord of the rings rohan keyboard is back and even more stunning
Drop has often offered a plethora of cool products at reasonable prices historically, and the latest addition to this with The Lord of the Rings Rohan keyboard is certainly no exception. Coming in two color variations with matching LOTR accents, this keyboard may be beautiful enough to break the spell on any royal who sits before it.

Back in the summer of 2022, we looked at one of the earlier Lord of the Rings mechanical keyboards from Drop. While there was a price premium then, we still noted its impressive features, great form factor, keycap design, solid switches, and detailed packaging, all which contributed to a fun and satisfying keyboard experience. Out of the gate, it was priced at $169, but would eventually get bumped to $199, though fortunately things are changed again with this new release.

desk drop the lord of the rings rohan keyboard is back and even more stunning

The Drop Lord of the Rings Rohan keyboard is a new deck weighing in at just $149, a much more reasonable price point than its older sibling. Further, it keeps much of the same design aspects as well as technical features like the Holy Panda X switches to round it out. You can get it in either a green (Aldburh) or brown (Edoras) primary colors, with various accents and art styles to go along with it, as you can see above.

If you want to snag one of these keyboards, you might have to do so soon, as they probably will not last long. Further, the estimated ship date is March 22nd, so you have a little way to go before it makes it to your door for questing. Regardless, this would make for a cool, thematic showpiece to accent your PC.
