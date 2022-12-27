CATEGORIES
home News

Try This Intel Driver Update If Windows Is Crashing Your PC With BSODs

by Mark TysonTuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT
intel wifi and bluetooth driver hero
It looks like there is now a solution for Windows users who have been seeing too much of the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) recently. If you are a Windows 10 or Windows 11 user, and your system uses one of the popular modern Intel wireless adapter hardware solutions for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a new driver is available and could be the BSOD fix you have been waiting for.

Microsoft centric tech site Windows Latest spotted that Intel has released a new set of wireless drivers, covering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality. Intel’s Wi-Fi driver version 22.190.0 covers quite a range of modern wireless adapters, and it fixes multiple issues, in addition to the headlining BSODs.

The biggest bug that is fixed with driver 22.190.0 means having both the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections active at the same time will no longer risk a BSOD. Bluetooth peripherals like input devices (mouse, keyboard, games controller) and audio accessories are increasingly popular, and it will be extremely common for PC/laptop users to make use of both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity simultaneously, so this is an important bug fix by Intel’s driver team.

intel wifi and bluetooth driver 1

Another fix which is welcome is where Windows 10 and 11 systems have been experiencing downgraded data throughput on 160MHz Wi-Fi transmission channels. Wireless display video glitches have been patched too, but this bug was only observed on Windows 11 systems.

Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality have received a number of under-the-hood patches for performance and stability, but the driver release notes don’t go into detail about these tweaks.

If you have read through the above and think this new Intel wireless driver is for you, you can try and summon it via the Windows Update control panel. Alternatively, head on over to Intel’s support website and download the Intel Driver and Support Assistant (iDSA) tool, which includes an update assistant to make sure you get the right driver to match the hardware in your machine.
Tags:  Bug, Crash, Patch, BSOD, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nasdaq:msft), windows-10, wi-fi-6, windows-11
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment