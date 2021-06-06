Don’t Be A Fool And Buy Any Of These Bogus GeForce RTX 30 Listings On Amazon





The state of affairs with current-generation graphics cards is quite grim at the moment. Due to high consumer demand and fabs stretched to max when it comes to production, everything from "lowly" NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 is hard to find at retail stores (online and B&M). In addition, they are selling for incredible sums on the secondary market.

For example, the newly launched GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sold at $2,400 to $2,800 versus its MSRP of $1,199 within the first few hours of availability. Now, a new phenomenon seems to have struck the Amazon Marketplace. And unfortunately, it appears that at least one company is combining two of the most odious practices possible to defraud customers.

A company called NIGUBAHU is selling ZHMIAO-branded products that appear to be counterfeit versions of popular GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. For example, the company's GeForce RTX 3090 seems to be a fake version of the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3x. NIGUBAHU simply has blurred out the MSI logos on both the images of the retail box on the product page, and the fans on pictures of the card itself.

GeForce GTX 3080? That's a new one to us...

The company also sells ZHMIAO GeForce RTX 3060 and "GTX 3080" graphics cards, with the latter looking like a knockoff of the Gigabyte Gaming OC with the logos again blurred and misspelled product name. Interestingly, it's not just the brand/trademark infringement that is going on that is so appalling. Just look at the prices for these cards.

The ZHMIAO GeForce RTX 3060 has a list price of $3,858.99, which is an outrageous sum of money, even if we consider the already inflated street pricing of Ampere cards. For example, genuine GeForce RTX 3060 cards currently sell for around $900 (MSRP $329). So who in their right mind would pay over four times the average street price for this knockoff? More importantly, who would pay even $900?

Who do think they're fooling with these horrible Photoshop blurs?

It's a similar situation with ZHMIAO's GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, priced at $6,619.99 and $7,981.99, respectively. That compares to already mind-blowing street prices of around $2,200 and $3,000, respectively. So again, paying 2.5x to 3x over already inflated street prices is absolute insanity.

If the sky-high prices aren't enough to turn you away, the prospects of getting a non-functioning counterfeit device are incredibly high with these product listings. This is made even more comical because counterfeit goods are typically priced much lower than street pricing for genuine products to entice buyers, not dramatically higher. And who knows, you could end up getting a box of rocks on your doorstep if you're foolish enough to give this obvious scammer your business.

However, what's even more confounding is that Amazon has not yet stepped in to crack down on what is obviously a scammer looking to make bank in a market already overrun with bots and scalpers. Whatever the case, this is a clear-cut case of "buyer beware," so stay far away from these product listings and any other that just don't pass the smell test.