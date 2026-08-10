Dodge Revives American Muscle With 600 HP 2027 Super Bee Charger

2027 Dodge Super Bee (Rear) - Image: Dodge



Dodge has revived its legendary Super Bee moniker for the 2027 model year, fitting the badge onto the most powerful SIXPACK Charger ever produced.





2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee - Image: Dodge



Coinciding with the Charger's 60th anniversary, the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition bids farewell to natural aspiration in favor of forced-induction. Tucked beneath its somewhat sedate-looking hood is an upgraded iteration of Stellantis’ 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Hurricane.





Rather than relying on traditional muscle-car displacement, Dodge engineers fitted the power plant with larger 56-millimeter Garrett twin turbochargers capable of shoving up to 30 psi of boost into the mix. Complemented by a modified intake system, an upgraded intercooler, and a bespoke engine calibration, the setup generates 600 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. At 200 horsepower per liter, this makes the new Super Bee the most power-dense muscle car in Dodge's history, comfortably outperforming the 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8 found in the outgoing 2023 MY.

Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive setup that features a driver-selectable rear-wheel-drive mode for, ahem, responsible parking lot burnouts. Equipped with launch control and torque reserve, the Super Bee sprints from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds before clearing the quarter-mile mark in 11.8 seconds. Those figures knock nearly a full second off the quarter-mile time of the previous-generation V8 model.





Inside the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee - Image: Dodge



Dodge also includes specialized Track and Drag drive modes that recalibrate the throttle, suspension damping, and shift logic, so drivers can quickly switch between civility and circuit readiness.





Lookers or no? - Image: Dodge



The 2027 Charger Super Bee will be offered in heritage-inspired colors like Sucker Punch and Diamond Black, although we think they make the car uglier than even the original ugly duckling: the 1970 Super Bee. Exact pricing and availability will only be announced later this year.

Keeping those extra horses under reign required significant mechanical re-engineering across the entire platform. The front fascia received redesigned headlamp clusters and enlarged air intakes, expanding thermal airflow to the cooling system by 30% while generating over 100 pounds of functional downforce at 150 mph via an integrated front splitter and rear lip spoiler. Suspended by new Continuous Damping Control dual-valve adaptive dampers, the chassis rests on 20-inch 11-inch forged wheels wrapped in 305-width Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires. Stopping power is provided by 16-inch Brembos, whic is the first time these track-focused stoppers come standard on a SIXPACK Charger.