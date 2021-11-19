Score Discounts On Dell Laptops, Desktops And More With These Early Hot Black Friday Deals





Is your laptop starting to groan and complain whenever you ask it to do something? Hey, age gets the better of everyone, eventually. If it's time to retire your laptop or desktop, now is a good time—Dell is delivering a bunch of PCs for sale during its "Early Black Friday Access" promotion, with limited quantities available on each of the discounted items.





Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop, which is on sale for (save $320 over the estimated value). It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 3072x1920 resolution, powered by a Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive. Shown above is the, which is on sale for $699.99 at Dell (save $320 over the estimated value). It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 3072x1920 resolution, powered by a Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive.





Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is marked down to (save $298). There's a fair amount of value here for the money—it wields a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. If you're looking for something for even less, theis marked down to $399.99 at Dell (save $298). There's a fair amount of value here for the money—it wields a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive.





Here are some other laptop deals...