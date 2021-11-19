Score Discounts On Dell Laptops, Desktops And More With These Early Hot Black Friday Deals
Is your laptop starting to groan and complain whenever you ask it to do something? Hey, age gets the better of everyone, eventually. If it's time to retire your laptop or desktop, now is a good time—Dell is delivering a bunch of PCs for sale during its "Early Black Friday Access" promotion, with limited quantities available on each of the discounted items.
Shown above is the Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop, which is on sale for $699.99 at Dell (save $320 over the estimated value). It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 3072x1920 resolution, powered by a Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive.
If you're looking for something for even less, the Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is marked down to $399.99 at Dell (save $298). There's a fair amount of value here for the money—it wields a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive.
Here are some other laptop deals...
- Alienware m15 R5 w/ Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB/256GB: $999.99 (save $380)
- XPS 13 Touch Laptop w/ 1135G7, 8GB/256GB: $715.39 (save $334.60)
- XPS 13 Laptop w/ i5-1135G7, 8GB/256GB: $649.99 (save $300)
- Inspiron 15 Touch Laptop w/ Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB/256GB: $529.99 (save $209)
- Inspiron 15 3000 w/ HD display, Pentium N5030, 4GB RAM, 128GB: $229.99 (save $189)
If you're looking for a desktop instead, Dell has a bunch of discounts in that category too. One of them is the Inspiron Desktop Bundle for $519.99 (save $269.99). It's a relatively modest system with a Core i5-10400 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It also comes with a 22-inch monitor (SE222H).
On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can find an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 for $1,322.99 at Dell (save $387). It's quite a bit more powerful with a Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and a 512GB SSD (along with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 on board).
Here are a few other discounted items...
- Inspiron 27 7000 AIO w/ i5 1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD: $699.99 (save $350)
- XPS Desktop w/ i7-11700, 8GB/256GB: $599.99 (save $250)
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (1080p, 360Hz): $379.99 (save $530)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube 2nd Gen: $79.99 (save $40)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse: $49.99 (save $50)
- Logitech M352 Light Silver Mouse: $9.99 (save $20)
This is really just a small sampling of everything that is on sale at Dell, and across a wide range of categories. You can hit up Dell's main early Black Friday deals site to peruse the entire selection.