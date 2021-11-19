CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, November 19, 2021, 02:48 PM EDT

Score Discounts On Dell Laptops, Desktops And More With These Early Hot Black Friday Deals

Dell Inspiron Laptop
Is your laptop starting to groan and complain whenever you ask it to do something? Hey, age gets the better of everyone, eventually. If it's time to retire your laptop or desktop, now is a good time—Dell is delivering a bunch of PCs for sale during its "Early Black Friday Access" promotion, with limited quantities available on each of the discounted items.

Shown above is the Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop, which is on sale for $699.99 at Dell (save $320 over the estimated value). It features a 16-inch IPS display with a 3072x1920 resolution, powered by a Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive.

If you're looking for something for even less, the Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is marked down to $399.99 at Dell (save $298). There's a fair amount of value here for the money—it wields a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive.

Here are some other laptop deals...
Dell Desktop Bundle


If you're looking for a desktop instead, Dell has a bunch of discounts in that category too. One of them is the Inspiron Desktop Bundle for $519.99 (save $269.99). It's a relatively modest system with a Core i5-10400 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It also comes with a 22-inch monitor (SE222H).

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can find an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 for $1,322.99 at Dell (save $387). It's quite a bit more powerful with a Ryzen 7 5800 processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and a 512GB SSD (along with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 on board).

Here are a few other discounted items...
This is really just a small sampling of everything that is on sale at Dell, and across a wide range of categories. You can hit up Dell's main early Black Friday deals site to peruse the entire selection.
Tags:  deals, Dell, xps 13 laptop

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment