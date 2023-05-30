CATEGORIES
home News

Dental Data Breach Exposes Private Details Of 8.9M Patients And That Really Bites

by Aaron LeongTuesday, May 30, 2023, 09:39 AM EDT
hero dental
A ransomware group has claimed responsibility for breaching MCNA (Managed Care of North America) Dental data samples and obtaining pertinent information of nearly nine million of its patients. If you know of anyone with MCNA accounts, you may want to pass this information along.

MCNA Dental, one of the largest dental providers for government-sponsored Medicaid and CHIP programs, filed a notification with the Office of the Maine Attorney General of a data breach affecting 8,923,662 people (including patients, parents, guardians, or guarantors). The breach occurred between February 26 and March 7, 2023, and was only discovered on May 3, 2023. On March 7, the alleged group behind the attack, called LockBit, threatened to publish 700GB of stolen personal and healthcare information unless they were paid $10 million. Nonetheless, on April 7, LockBit made all the stolen data available for anybody to download (for a fee, of course).

According to MCNA, the datasets that LockBit was able to steal from MCNA's network contain the following:
  • First and last name
  • Address
  • Date of birth
  • Phone number
  • Email address(es)
  • Social Security number
  • Driver’s license number/other government-issued ID number
  • Health insurance (plan information, insurance company, member number, Medicaid-Medicare ID numbers)
  • Care for teeth or braces (visits, dentist name, doctor name, past care, x-rays/photos, medicines, and treatment)
  • Bills and insurance claims
Since the incident, MCNA has attempted to notify affected customers, taken steps to beef up computer systems security, and contacted law enforcement to assist in any identity theft investigations. As a precautionary measure perchance the data lands in the hands of nefarious threat actors, the company is offering to the nearly 9 million users a year of free IDX identify theft protection and monitoring service. For affected users whom MCNA doesn't have the current address to mail the notice to, the free benefit can be accessed via MCNA's direct link.
Tags:  healthcare, hacked, Ransomware, data-breach, medicaid, dental
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment