CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, April 27, 2020, 05:12 PM EDT

Dell XPS 15 And XPS 17 UHD+ Comet Lake-H Laptops Leak With Official Images And Specs

DELL XPS 17
Earlier this month, we got our first look at the 2020 editions of the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptop, which will be featuring 10thgeneration Intel Core (Comet Lake-H) processors. Today, we’re learning much more information about the two laptops, which look to be two formidable competitors that bracket the current 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro in size.

The XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch Infinity Edge display that can be had in either FHD+ (1920x1200) or UHD+ (3840x2400) resolutions (16:10 aspect ratio). Base systems get a Core i5-10400H (4 cores/8 threads, 4.5GHz boost), while flagship models are powered by the Core i9-10885H (8 cores/16 threads, 5.3GHz boost). You can opt for integrated Intel UHD graphics, or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4GB GDDR6) for those that want to get in on some 1080p gaming action.

DELL XPS 15 2

The XPS 17 ups the stakes with 17-inch FHD+ or UHD+ Infinity Edge display options. The XPS also features the same processor options as its smaller sibling, along with the available GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. However, those that require a bit more gaming muscle can choose the GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6).

DELL XPS 15

It’s also reported that both the XPS 15 and XPS 17 feature quad speakers along with either an 86 WHr battery for the former, or a 97 WHr battery for the latter. It’s also said that the XPS 17 features two NVMe slots onboard versus just one for the XPS 15. Although we don’t have confirmation for the smaller of the two laptops, we know that the XPS 17 will feature a Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint sensor and camera, along with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. 

At this time, we have no idea about pricing or availability for these new large XPS laptops, but we have the feeling that an official announcement could be right around the corner.



Tags:  Dell, XPS 15, (nyse:dell), comet lake-h, xps 17
Via:  Videocardz
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms