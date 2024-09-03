Dell Gives Its XPS 13 A Mulit-Day Battery Boost With Intel Core Ultra Series 2





Intel is official with its Core Ultra 200V processor lineup, otherwise known as Core Ultra Series 2 (or Lunar Lake, if going by the architecture's codename), and right on cue, its hardware partners have started announcing refreshed products build around the chip maker's latest silicon. That includes Dell, which is trotting out a retooled XPS 13 with claims of up to 26 hours of battery life.





Lunar Lake is a big deal for Intel, and for multiple reasons. For one, a new architecture is a always a big deal. Buy tying into that, this is Intel's moon shot, if you will, at solidifying the x86 platform as the dominant Copilot+ platform in the wake of an initial wave of systems powered by Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite and Plus silicon.





We've already written about Intel's Core Ultra 200V unveiling today, and so we won't rehash all of the details here. The high level takeaway is that Intel's new Lunar Lake chips are poised to level up the AI PC category in the thin and light laptop segment, with strong NPU performance and power efficiency on tap.













Dell's XPS 13 is one of the first systems to adopt Lunar Lake inside, and it can be configured with a range of Core Ultra Series 2 processors from the Core Ultra 5 226V on up to the Core Ultra 9 288V.





Buyers will also have three display options to choose from, each of which is 13.4 inches. The base configuration calls for a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution non-touch InfinityEdge panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, and Dolby Vision support.





There's also a 2560x1600 (QHD+) option that adds touch support to the mix, as well as 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and DisplayHDR 400 certification.













And then the crown jewel, a 2880x1800 resolution OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness, 100% of DCI-P3, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and DisplayHDR 400 support. According to Dell, this is the first laptop in the world to feature a tandem OLED display, which essentially entails stacking light-emitting layers for a boost in brightness.





Other notable features include 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage (512GB, 1TB, and 2TB will be offered initially), Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and power delivery, dual digital array microphones, a full-size and backlit keyboard, and a 55Whr battery.





As to Dell's claim of up to 26 hours of battery life claim, that number is based on its own internal testing with an XPS 13 configured with a Core Ultra 7 256V processor, 1920x1080 display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, and with the brightness level set to 150 nits (40%) while streaming a 1080p video through Netflix app in Windows 11.





Obviously your actual mileage will vary, but even that brightness and lightweight load, 26 hours is impressive—equivalent to more than three full-time work days.



