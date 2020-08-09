Dell XPS 13 Hot Deals Fall To As Low As $699 For A Limited Time Only





It's just about time for students around the country to go back to school, meaning that many are in need of a new notebook computer. Anyone looking for a notebook with a blend of portability and performance for school, work, or fun might want to take a look at the Dell XPS 13, which offers a solid mix of performance, style, and portability. Currently, Dell has some deals going on the XPS 13 Touch Laptop, offering substantial discounts making the entry-level version under $700.

Dell offers the entry-level machine with a $209 discount off of its regular $908 price tag, bringing the purchase price to $699.99. For the money, buyers get a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U that operates at up to 4.2 GHz. The machine also features a 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, 4 GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 touch display, and a four-cell battery.

Dell XPS 13 Touch entry-level notebook - $209 off at $699.99





Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop - $159 off at $899.99

The XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is currently on sale for $899.99 after a $159 discount and may be appealing to those wanting something with better specifications. This machine offers a 10th generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor operating up to 3.4 GHz. It's also fitted with a 256 GB SSD, 4 GB of RAM, and a 13.4-inch 1920x1200 16:10 aspect ratio InfinityEdge Touch Display.

Dell is also offering a solid discount on an impressively high-end XPS 13 laptop. The machine has a $150 discount bringing its purchase price to $1049.99. Buyers get a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor operating at up to 4.9 GHz. The notebook is fitted with a 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, 8 GB of RAM, and a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 non-touch display.

Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 - $150 off at $1049.99

All three of these machines also feature Intel UHD Graphics and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 with Bluetooth 5.1. Dell launched the all-new XPS 13 line in January 2020. You can read our full review of the XOS 13 (2020) right here.