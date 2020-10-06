CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, October 06, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT

Dell's Latest UltraSharp Monitor Updates Add Mini-LED Backlighting And USB-C Connectivity

DellUP3221Q Dual
Dell has announced some new updates to its UltraSharp family of monitors, including the UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor, UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor, and UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor. With more and more people working from home these days due to COVID-19, having access to a quality display for getting work done (and seeing your coworkers) is paramount. So, Dell is hoping that these three additions will make a great impression on business professionals.

Perhaps the most interesting of the three monitors is the UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor (UP3221Q), which as its name implies measures 32 inches across. It has a 4K display resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It covers 98.8 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and is HDR rated at 1,000 cd/m2 for brightness. 

DellUP3221Q Built inColorimeter

But perhaps most important is the fact that the UP3221Q makes us of mini-LED backlighting for its display. In this case, the UP3221Q features a total of 2,000 mini LEDs that gives it far superior performance to traditional LED-backlit displays when it comes to black levels. The mini-LED dimming zones means that the display boasts a typical contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 in HDR (1,300:1 for SDR content). And on the back, you’ll find plenty of hookups including one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 3 and two USB 3.2 ports.

DellU3421WE Front Back

If you need a smidge more space and prefer a curved display, Dell is also touting the new UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE). The 34-inch U3421WE is rocking a WQHD resolution (3440x1440) with a 60Hz refresh rate and 95 percent DCI-P3 color coverage. It also features thin bezels on three sides of the display panel along with dual speakers built-in to the chassis. It features two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB-C ports, and a total of 5 USB 3.2 ports. Needless to say, it lives up to its “Hub” designation.

Dell U2421E Front Back

Finally, there’s the 24-inch UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor (U2421E), which maintains a 16:10 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1920x1200 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. On the connectivity front, you’ll find HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.4 along with USB and USB-C ports.

Dell says that the UP3221Q, U3421WE, and U2421E will be available for $4,999.99 (November 5th), $1,199.99 (December 1st) and $449.99 (Now) respectively.


