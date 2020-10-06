Dell's Latest UltraSharp Monitor Updates Add Mini-LED Backlighting And USB-C Connectivity
Perhaps the most interesting of the three monitors is the UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor (UP3221Q), which as its name implies measures 32 inches across. It has a 4K display resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It covers 98.8 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and is HDR rated at 1,000 cd/m2 for brightness.
But perhaps most important is the fact that the UP3221Q makes us of mini-LED backlighting for its display. In this case, the UP3221Q features a total of 2,000 mini LEDs that gives it far superior performance to traditional LED-backlit displays when it comes to black levels. The mini-LED dimming zones means that the display boasts a typical contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 in HDR (1,300:1 for SDR content). And on the back, you’ll find plenty of hookups including one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 3 and two USB 3.2 ports.
If you need a smidge more space and prefer a curved display, Dell is also touting the new UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3421WE). The 34-inch U3421WE is rocking a WQHD resolution (3440x1440) with a 60Hz refresh rate and 95 percent DCI-P3 color coverage. It also features thin bezels on three sides of the display panel along with dual speakers built-in to the chassis. It features two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB-C ports, and a total of 5 USB 3.2 ports. Needless to say, it lives up to its “Hub” designation.
Finally, there’s the 24-inch UltraSharp 24 USB-C Monitor (U2421E), which maintains a 16:10 aspect ratio with a resolution of 1920x1200 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. On the connectivity front, you’ll find HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.4 along with USB and USB-C ports.
Dell says that the UP3221Q, U3421WE, and U2421E will be available for $4,999.99 (November 5th), $1,199.99 (December 1st) and $449.99 (Now) respectively.