Dell’s Latest Latitude And Precision Laptops Rock Intel Tiger Lake Muscle

It is CES 2021 time and companies are beginning to show off what they have created over the last year. Now, Dell is back in business with a number of different laptops that have been refreshed with the latest Intel Core processors and some extra nifty features. We have compiled some of what they have to show down below, and there are certainly some interesting things this year...

Latitude 5000 Series





It appears that the Latitude 5320 is the runt of the bunch, only packing up to 32GB of soldered RAM at 3200MHz versus the other’s maximum 64GB at 3200MHz (which is socketed in), but it also has its own tricks. The Latitude 5320 can be configured as a 2-in-1 device, meaning it can fold and flip for whatever use case.





Besides that, though, the 5320 keeps up with the rest of the pack with Intel UHD Graphics on the i3 config and Iris Xe graphics on the i5 and i7 configurations. You can look at the chart below to see how each laptop stacks up against the others, and you can find out more after January 12th when these devices become available.



Latitude 5320

Latitude 5420

Latitude 5520

Processor Up to 11th Gen i7 vPro

Up to 11th Gen i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen i7 vPro Display 13.3" 2-in-1 or Laptop Display Up

To 1920x1080p (Touch Options)

14" IPS Laptop Display Up To

1920x1080p (Touch Options)

15.6" Laptop Display Up To 4K

(Touch Options)

Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7)

Intel UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7) Intel UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7) Storage Up To 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage

Up To 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage Up To 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Stoage

With Dual Storage Option

Memory Up To 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4

SDRAM @ 3200MHz

Up To 64GB (socketed) LPDDR4

SDRAM @ 3200MHz Up To 64GB (socketed) LPDDR4

SDRAM @ 3200MHz Networking Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options

Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options Battery Up to 63WHr

Up to 63WHr Up to 63WHr Weight Starting weight: 1.20 kg / 2.65 lbs Starting weight: 1.40 kg / 3.09 lbs Starting weight: 1.59 kg / 3.50 lbs Dimensions Width: 12.04” / 305.70 mm

Depth: 8.17” / 207.50 mm

Height: 0.67” / 16.96 mm Width: 12.65” / 321.35 mm

Depth: 8.35” / 212.10 mm

Height: 0.76” / 19.30 mm Width: 14.09” / 357.80 mm

Depth: 9.19” / 233.30 mm

Height: 0.78” / 19.87 mm



Latitude 7000 Series





If the Latitude 7000 series with the 13.3” Latitude 7320, 14” Latitude 7420, and 15.6” Latitude 7520 sounds incredibly like the Latitude 5000 series layout, you would not be mistaken. The 7000 series is similar but different in several ways that make these devices stand out from the Latitude 5000 series. All these laptops have the same max CPU options, similar display options, and graphics options.





The most significant difference is that the 13.3” and 14” models can be configured as 2-in-1 devices with Active Pen support or you can get the 7320 as a 13" detachable device to make it like a tablet. Also, all the models, beside the detachable device, can only have up to 32GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4 RAM, which is soldered in, so you cannot upgrade it later. There is not much difference for everything else, but you can see the chart below for more information. These laptops will become available on March 30th and will start at $999

Latitude 7320

Latitude 7320 Detachable

Latitude 7420

Latitude 7520

Processor Up to 11th Gen

Intel Core i7 vPro

Up to 11th Gen

Intel Core i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen

Intel Core i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen

Intel Core i7 vPro Display 13.3" 2-in-1 Or Laptop Display

Up To 1920x1080p (Touch Options)

13" Detachable Touch Display

At 1920x1280 14" 2-in-1 Or Laptop Display

Up To 4K (Touch Options) 15.6" 2-in-1 Or Laptop Display

Up To 4K (Touch Options) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage

Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage

Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage Memory Up to 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4

SDRAM at 4266MHz

Up to 16GB (onboard) LPDDR4X

SDRAM at 4266MHz Up to 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4

SDRAM at 4266MHz Up to 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4

SDRAM at 4266MHz Networking Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &

Mobile Broadband Options Battery

Up to 63WHr

40WHr

Up to 63WHr

Up to 63WHr

Weight Laptop Starting Weight: 2.57 lbs / 1.17 kg

Starting Weight: 851g (1.82lbs) (tablet only)

Keyboard 351.4g (0.77lbs)

Laptop Starting Weight: 2.86 lbs / 1.30 kg



Starting weight: 3.57 lbs / 1.62 kg Dimensions

Width: 12.07” / 306.5 mm

Height (Non-Touch FHD): 0.67“ / 16.96mm

Depth: 7.98” / 202.81 mm Slim: 288.4 x 207.9 x 8.44 mm

(11.35” x 8.18” x 0.33”)

Keyboard: 284.2 x 215.6 x 5.1 mm

(11.18” x 8.48” x 0.2”) Width: 12.65” / 321.35mm

Height (Non-Touch): 0.68“ / 17.27mm

Depth: 8.33” / 211.68mm

Width: 14.08” / 357.70mm

Height (Non-Touch FHD): 0.69“ / 17.5mm

Depth: 9.16” / 232.67mm



Latitude 9420





The Latitude 9420 is Dell’s most premium 14” offering that starts at a whopping $1,949. This laptop can be configured as a 2-in-1 device or standard laptop and is powered by 11th Gen Intel processors up to the i7 vPro CPU. Driving the display, which can either be a QHD+ (2560x1600) or FHD+ (1920x1080), is Intel Iris Xe graphics. Also, under the hood is up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR4x RAM at 4266Mhz and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.





Furthermore, this is an interesting device with some other intriguing features which make the Latitude 9420 like a mobile phone in ways. It appears that the laptop comes with a gyroscope, eCompass, and accelerometer. These sensors allow Dell to offer “Adaptive Thermal Performance,” which changes the performance and cooling profile depending on where you are in the world. Overall, this is a unique product from Dell that starts at $1,949, which you can find out more about sometime this Spring when it launches.



Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation







The Precision 3560 is another interesting device from Dell this year, and it seems like it could be decently beefy for a mobile workstation. This 15.6” laptop can pack up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz. There are several display options ranging up to a 4K screen with a wide viewing angle and a 100% sRGB rating from Dell, with either Iris Xe graphics or an NVIDIA Quadro T500 powering the displays. Furthermore, you can also get up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe storage that will store all your projects, which can be accessed quickly. This mobile workstation devices will release on January 12th, starting at $1,189.





Overall, these are some interesting business and education-oriented devices from Dell. Hopefully we can get some of them in house around their release so we can show off the performance of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors under the hood. Anyhow, stick around HotHardware as we have more to come as CES2021 is just around the corner.

