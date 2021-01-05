CATEGORIES
Dell’s Latest Latitude And Precision Laptops Rock Intel Tiger Lake Muscle

dell 5000 series 2

It is CES 2021 time and companies are beginning to show off what they have created over the last year.  Now, Dell is back in business with a number of different laptops that have been refreshed with the latest Intel Core processors and some extra nifty features.  We have compiled some of what they have to show down below, and there are certainly some interesting things this year...

Latitude 5000 Series

The Dell Latitude 5000 Series could be the best choice for business and educational purposes of all the offerings from Dell. While that statement is bold, the laptops have some bold specs to back that up.
Within the 5000 Series is the 13.3” Latitude 5320, 14” Latitude 5420, and the 15.6” Latitude 5520 that can all be powered by up to 11th Gen Intel i7 vPro 4-Core processors.
Latitude5420withEcosystem
It appears that the Latitude 5320 is the runt of the bunch, only packing up to 32GB of soldered RAM at 3200MHz versus the other’s maximum 64GB at 3200MHz (which is socketed in), but it also has its own tricks. The Latitude 5320 can be configured as a 2-in-1 device, meaning it can fold and flip for whatever use case.
Dell Latitude5320 fort view
Besides that, though, the 5320 keeps up with the rest of the pack with Intel UHD Graphics on the i3 config and Iris Xe graphics on the i5 and i7 configurations. You can look at the chart below to see how each laptop stacks up against the others, and you can find out more after January 12th when these devices become available.

 Latitude 5320
 Latitude 5420
  Latitude 5520
 Processor Up to 11th Gen i7 vPro
 Up to 11th Gen i7 vPro Up to 11th Gen i7 vPro 
 Display 13.3" 2-in-1 or Laptop Display Up
To 1920x1080p (Touch Options)
14" IPS Laptop Display Up To
1920x1080p (Touch Options)
15.6" Laptop Display Up To 4K
(Touch Options)
 Graphics  Intel UHD Graphics (i3)
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7)
 Intel UHD Graphics (i3)
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7) 		 Intel UHD Graphics (i3)
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7) 
 Storage Up To 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage
 Up To 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage Up To 4TB M.2 NVMe SSD Stoage
With Dual Storage Option
 Memory  Up To 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4
SDRAM @ 3200MHz
 Up To 64GB (socketed) LPDDR4
SDRAM @ 3200MHz 		 Up To 64GB (socketed) LPDDR4
SDRAM @ 3200MHz 
 Networking  Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options
 Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options 		 Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options 
 Battery Up to 63WHr
Up to 63WHr   Up to 63WHr  
 Weight  Starting weight: 1.20 kg / 2.65 lbs Starting weight: 1.40 kg / 3.09 lbs  Starting weight: 1.59 kg / 3.50 lbs 
 Dimensions  Width: 12.04” / 305.70 mm
Depth: 8.17” / 207.50 mm
Height: 0.67” / 16.96 mm		 Width: 12.65” / 321.35 mm
Depth: 8.35” / 212.10 mm
Height: 0.76” / 19.30 mm 		 Width: 14.09” / 357.80 mm
Depth: 9.19” / 233.30 mm
Height: 0.78” / 19.87 mm
 Pricing  TBD TBD
TBD

Latitude 7000 Series

Latitude 7320 2 in 1 fold back
If the Latitude 7000 series with the 13.3” Latitude 7320, 14” Latitude 7420, and 15.6” Latitude 7520 sounds incredibly like the Latitude 5000 series layout, you would not be mistaken. The 7000 series is similar but different in several ways that make these devices stand out from the Latitude 5000 series. All these laptops have the same max CPU options, similar display options, and graphics options.
Dell Latitude 7320Detachable
The most significant difference is that the 13.3” and 14” models can be configured as 2-in-1 devices with Active Pen support or you can get the 7320 as a 13" detachable device to make it like a tablet. Also, all the models, beside the detachable device, can only have up to 32GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4 RAM, which is soldered in, so you cannot upgrade it later. There is not much difference for everything else, but you can see the chart below for more information. These laptops will become available on March 30th and will start at $999
  Latitude 7320
Latitude 7320 Detachable
Latitude 7420
Latitude 7520
 Processor  Up to 11th Gen
Intel Core i7 vPro
 Up to 11th Gen
Intel Core i7 vPro 		  Up to 11th Gen
Intel Core i7 vPro		  Up to 11th Gen
Intel Core i7 vPro
 Display 13.3" 2-in-1 Or Laptop Display
Up To 1920x1080p (Touch Options)
 13" Detachable Touch Display
At 1920x1280		  14" 2-in-1 Or Laptop Display
Up To 4K (Touch Options)		 15.6" 2-in-1 Or Laptop Display
Up To 4K (Touch Options) 
 Graphics  Intel Iris Xe Graphics
 Intel Iris Xe Graphics  Intel Iris Xe Graphics  Intel Iris Xe Graphics 
 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage
Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage
 Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage  Up to 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Storage 
 Memory Up to 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4
SDRAM at 4266MHz
Up to 16GB (onboard) LPDDR4X
SDRAM at 4266MHz  		  Up to 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4
SDRAM at 4266MHz		 Up to 32GB (onboard) LPDDR4
SDRAM at 4266MHz 
 Networking Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options 		 Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options 		 Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options 		 Up to WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 &
Mobile Broadband Options 
 Battery
 Up to 63WHr
40WHr
Up to 63WHr
Up to 63WHr
 Weight Laptop Starting Weight: 2.57 lbs / 1.17 kg
 Starting Weight: 851g (1.82lbs) (tablet only)
Keyboard 351.4g (0.77lbs)
 Laptop Starting Weight: 2.86 lbs / 1.30 kg
 
Starting weight: 3.57 lbs / 1.62 kg 
 Dimensions
   Width: 12.07” / 306.5 mm
Height (Non-Touch FHD): 0.67“ / 16.96mm
Depth: 7.98” / 202.81 mm		   Slim: 288.4 x 207.9 x 8.44 mm
(11.35” x 8.18” x 0.33”)
Keyboard: 284.2 x 215.6 x 5.1 mm
(11.18” x 8.48” x 0.2”)		 Width: 12.65” / 321.35mm
Height (Non-Touch): 0.68“ / 17.27mm
Depth: 8.33” / 211.68mm
 Width: 14.08” / 357.70mm
Height (Non-Touch FHD): 0.69“ / 17.5mm
Depth: 9.16” / 232.67mm
 Price
Starting at $999

Latitude 9420

Lat94203View
The Latitude 9420 is Dell’s most premium 14” offering that starts at a whopping $1,949. This laptop can be configured as a 2-in-1 device or standard laptop and is powered by 11th Gen Intel processors up to the i7 vPro CPU. Driving the display, which can either be a QHD+ (2560x1600) or FHD+ (1920x1080), is Intel Iris Xe graphics. Also, under the hood is up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR4x RAM at 4266Mhz and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.
Latitude94202 in 1InternalViewOption2
Furthermore, this is an interesting device with some other intriguing features which make the Latitude 9420 like a mobile phone in ways. It appears that the laptop comes with a gyroscope, eCompass, and accelerometer. These sensors allow Dell to offer “Adaptive Thermal Performance,” which changes the performance and cooling profile depending on where you are in the world. Overall, this is a unique product from Dell that starts at $1,949, which you can find out more about sometime this Spring when it launches.

Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation

Precision 15 3560 double open
The Precision 3560 is another interesting device from Dell this year, and it seems like it could be decently beefy for a mobile workstation. This 15.6” laptop can pack up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz. There are several display options ranging up to a 4K screen with a wide viewing angle and a 100% sRGB rating from Dell, with either Iris Xe graphics or an NVIDIA Quadro T500 powering the displays. Furthermore, you can also get up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe storage that will store all your projects, which can be accessed quickly. This mobile workstation devices will release on January 12th, starting at $1,189.

Overall, these are some interesting business and education-oriented devices from Dell.  Hopefully we can get some of them in house around their release so we can show off the performance of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors under the hood.  Anyhow, stick around HotHardware as we have more to come as CES2021 is just around the corner. 

