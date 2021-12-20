Hot Deal: Build A OnePlus 9 Phone And Buds Z2 Bundle, Save $140





We received an email from OnePlus today about a neat bundle on its website where you can purchase the OnePlus 9 and Buds Z2 together for $729, and in your choice of colors to boot. However, we did some online shopping and found you can piecemeal the same bundle on your own for a little bit cheaper, saving $140 from the combined MSRPs. Or purchase just one or the other for a discount.







You can score the OnePlus 9 at Amazon for $599 right now. That's a meaty $129.01 discount over the regular price and you can choose between Winter Mist or Astral Black. Either way, you're getting an unlocked handset with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of baked-in storage, and a 120Hz refresh rate.





You can check out our OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro review for our full analysis, but the condensed version is, these are well-rounded handsets with excellent overall performance (both are powered by the Snapdragon 888), solid cameras, and excellent audio.





By the way, if you'd prefer the OnePlus 9 Pro you can get it for $849.99 at Amazon in the same two color options.









OnePlus Buds Z2 (in white or black) on after checking the $10 off coupon box. Obviously that's not a massive savings, but it's still a discount that makes it a bit more competitive with other earbuds in this price range. For the second part of the bundle, you can find the(in white or black) on Amazon for $89.99 after checking the $10 off coupon box. Obviously that's not a massive savings, but it's still a discount that makes it a bit more competitive with other earbuds in this price range.





You can read our OnePlus Buds Z2 review on that as well for our full thoughts. Right to the point, though, the Buds Z2 is a scaled-down and more affordable version of the Buds Pro. While a touch bass-heavy in our listening tests, they're comfortable, the active noise cancellation technology works well, and these earbuds offer solid battery life.





