by Brandon HillFriday, April 17, 2020, 12:32 PM EDT

This Deal Drops Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router With Google Assistant To Just $199

google nest wifi
If you’re looking for a mesh router that can cover your entire home, while being easy to setup and maintain, then we’ve got a pretty compelling deal for you today on the Google Nest Wifi. Interestingly enough, this hot deal comes from an unlikely retailer for discounted electronics: Bed Bath and Beyond.

The Nest Wifi typically retails for $269, but Bed Bath and Beyond is currently selling the router+satellite combo for just $199, representing a steep $70 discount. That price includes free shipping, which the retailer claims will leave its warehouse within 1 to 2 days after placing your order. Bed Bath and Beyond offers the Nest Wifi bundle in Mist or Sand colors. Unfortunately, Snow is currently out of stock at this time.

The Nest Wifi is an AC2200 mesh routing system, and Google says that it can handle up to 200 connected devices simultaneously. The router provides both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands as you might expect and provides coverage of up to 3,800 feet. The satellite even features a speaker, microphone, and the Google Assistant; this allows it to effectively double as a Google Home Mini smart speaker.

nest wifi

We don’t know how long this offer will last, but since the Snow color is already sold out, you’ll probably want to get your order in fast if you’re hip to this deal. It should be noted that retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are still selling the Nest Wifi at its regular retail price.



Tags:  deals, Google, google assistant, nest wifi
Via:  Bed Bath and Beyond
