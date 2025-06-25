CATEGORIES
Dbrand Blames Killswitch Switch 2 Case Fiasco On A Manufacturing Defect, Fix Inbound

by Alan VelascoWednesday, June 25, 2025, 02:01 PM EDT
The successful launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is providing ample opportunities for third party accessory makers to hawk their wares. New owners are especially keen on picking up accessories that will protect their pricey new hardware, like cases and screen protectors. Dbrand’s Killswitch case is a popular option, but some owners have run into a defect with the latest version for the Switch 2.

The defect, which was brought up on the the Dbrand subreddit, stems from how the Joy-Con controllers connect to the rest of the system. The design Nintendo opted for leaves a small gap between the Joy-Cons and the handheld’s main body. Unfortunately, some Dbrand made units can fill part of that gap, which interferes with how the Joy-Cons are supposed to work, leading to the controllers detaching easily if held a certain way.

Of course, in typical Dbrand fashion, the company pushed back on the alerts it was getting from users. As more videos were posted showing the detachment happening while using the Killswitch, however, the company chimed in saying that it’s “an unavoidable reality of making a Joy-Con Grip with a non-adhesive attachment mechanism, and we cannot state this enough: not, in any way, reflective of how people actually hold their Switch 2.”

Despite insinuating that customers are holding their consoles wrong, Dbrand is revisiting its manufacturing process to lessen the chance of this occurring. It will look to tighten the tolerances for the grips that cover the Joy-Cons, which should lead to a more solid connection. As such, new customers will be less likely to have their Switch 2 tumble to the ground regardless of how they hold it.

Thankfully, Dbrand isn’t leaving current customers out in the cold. Anyone who purchased a Killswitch will be eligible for a replacement, even if they haven’t experienced the detaching issue. The company will be sending an email to every customer in July that will explain how a to request a replacement.
