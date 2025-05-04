CATEGORIES
home News

Buzzkill Nintendo Files Suit Against Genki For Switch 2 Mockups

by Alan VelascoSunday, May 04, 2025, 01:58 PM EDT
nintendo sues genki hero
Nintendo’s lawyers have been busy lately. The company is in an ongoing legal battle with the makers of Palworld, and they're squashing developers of Switch emulation software. The legal team isn’t getting rest any time soon as the company has a new target in its crosshairs, third party accessory manufacturer Genki.

This new legal kerfuffle stems from Genki’s presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, where the accessory maker had detailed models of the Switch 2, which had yet to be officially unveiled at the time. While the Switch 2 had already been the subject of a steady stream of leaks leading up to this incident, nothing was as egregious as what Genki had on display. This likely led to Nintendo accelerating the decision to finally take the wraps off its new console a few weeks later.

nintendo sues genki body
Image by @oatmealdome.bsky.social‬

In its lawsuit, Nintendo claims that Genki “demoed and promoted unauthorized purported mockups and renderings of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories.” Additionally, the company is accusing Genki of using “Nintendo's trademarks and trade dress in connection with the marketing of its business and its unauthorized third-party accessories, in violation of Nintendo's rights in those marks.”

While it’s understandable that Genki wanted to get out ahead of competitors and be top of mind for consumers when the Switch 2 launches, showing off mock ups of the actual device so early was ill-advised. Nintendo is known for its litigious nature, so poking this particular bear was a bad idea. It’s also a questionable strategy for Genki, a business that works by making accessories for other companies’ products, to be adversarial with those other companies.

Time will tell how this legal battle plays out, and if Genki’s strategy ultimately pays off.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, Lawsuit, switch-2, genki
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment