Buzzkill Nintendo Files Suit Against Genki For Switch 2 Mockups
This new legal kerfuffle stems from Genki’s presence at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, where the accessory maker had detailed models of the Switch 2, which had yet to be officially unveiled at the time. While the Switch 2 had already been the subject of a steady stream of leaks leading up to this incident, nothing was as egregious as what Genki had on display. This likely led to Nintendo accelerating the decision to finally take the wraps off its new console a few weeks later.
In its lawsuit, Nintendo claims that Genki “demoed and promoted unauthorized purported mockups and renderings of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories.” Additionally, the company is accusing Genki of using “Nintendo's trademarks and trade dress in connection with the marketing of its business and its unauthorized third-party accessories, in violation of Nintendo's rights in those marks.”
While it’s understandable that Genki wanted to get out ahead of competitors and be top of mind for consumers when the Switch 2 launches, showing off mock ups of the actual device so early was ill-advised. Nintendo is known for its litigious nature, so poking this particular bear was a bad idea. It’s also a questionable strategy for Genki, a business that works by making accessories for other companies’ products, to be adversarial with those other companies.
Time will tell how this legal battle plays out, and if Genki’s strategy ultimately pays off.