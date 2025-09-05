CATEGORIES
Darth Vader's Star Wars Lightsaber Prop Slays At Auction With Massive Winning Bid

by Aaron LeongFriday, September 05, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
hero lightsaber auction
A piece of cinematic history has found a new home, and a new record, in a galaxy very, very close by (sorry/not sorry we went there). The original dueling lightsaber prop used by Darth Vader in both "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" has sold for an astonishing $3,654,000 at auction, making it the most valuable Star Wars artifact ever sold. The record-breaking sale was made at the Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles. 

The pop icon prop, which was screen-matched and verified for its use in the final two films of the original trilogy, had been held in a private collection before being announced for auction a few months ago. The initial winning bid came in at a remarkable $2.9 million, with the final total reaching over $3.6 million after the addition of the buyer paying the auction house's version of a finders fee. Consequently, this sum surpassed previous records, including a rare Boba Fett action figure that sold for $1.4 million and a Red Leader X-Wing fighter model that fetched $3.1 million last year.

For many fans, the lightsaber is a symbol of cinema's greatest saga. This particular prop was wielded on-screen by both actor David Prowse, who filled the Vader suit, as well as stunt double Bob Anderson during the franchise's most famous battles, including the climactic “I am your father” scene.

lightsaber solo1

What makes the lightsaber’s value even more compelling for collectors (and fans) is its humble origin. Like many props from the original films, the lightsaber was crafted from common, real-world objects. It was originally made from a vintage camera flash handle, to which simple plastic strips and other modifications were added to create its on-screen appearance. 

The Propstore auction featured hundreds of other high-profile items from beloved films and television shows, even if none came close to the lightsaber's winning price. Other notable sales included Harrison Ford's bullwhip from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," which sold for over $485,000, and a Spider-Man suit worn by Tobey Maguire, which fetched nearly $290,000.

Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s chief operating officer, commented on the significance of the sale, "To see a Star Wars lightsaber become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special." Alinger added. "It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artifacts as touchstones of modern mythology.”
