Darth Vader's Star Wars Lightsaber Prop Slays At Auction With Massive Winning Bid





A piece of cinematic history has found a new home, and a new record, in a galaxy very, very close by (sorry/not sorry we went there). The original dueling lightsaber prop used by Darth Vader in both "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" has sold for an astonishing $3,654,000 at auction, making it the most valuable Star Wars artifact ever sold. The record-breaking sale was made at the Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles.













What makes the lightsaber’s value even more compelling for collectors (and fans) is its humble origin. Like many props from the original films, the lightsaber was crafted from common, real-world objects. It was originally made from a vintage camera flash handle, to which simple plastic strips and other modifications were added to create its on-screen appearance.