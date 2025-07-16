Darth Vader's Actual Star Wars Lightsaber Can Be Yours If You're A Millionaire
According to Propstore, surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original Star Wars films are exceedingly rare, making this particular item a "grail-level piece" for collectors. Propstore's Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Alinger, emphasized its significance, calling it "one of the most significant Star Wars artifacts ever."
Before its grand auction in Los Angeles this September, the one-of-a-kind prop will embark on a three-city press tour. Fans and potential bidders in London (August 6), Beverly Hills (week of August 18), and New York (week of August 25) will have the opportunity to marvel at the artifact up close. The tour will also feature other notable items from Propstore's September Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, including Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt, and a shark tooth clapperboard from the 1975 Jaws.
This auction marks the first time this extraordinary piece of Star Wars lore will be available to the public, having remained in a private collection for decades. We think that the lightsaber ought to be in a museum for all to enjoy, but for one fortunate individual at least, this prop will add true weight to their collection.