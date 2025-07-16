CATEGORIES
Darth Vader's Actual Star Wars Lightsaber Can Be Yours If You're A Millionaire

by Aaron LeongWednesday, July 16, 2025, 10:26 AM EDT
hero lightsaber held
A relic from a galaxy far, far away is about to hit the auction block, and it could ignite a bidding war among Star Wars enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Propstore, a leading entertainment memorabilia auction house, has announced the upcoming sale of a screen-matched Darth Vader lightsaber prop, used in both The Empire Strikes Back (Star Wars: Episode V) and Return of the Jedi (Star Wars: Episode VI). This is not just any prop; it's a proper piece of cinematic history, estimated to fetch a staggering $1 million to $3 million. It better come with some Kyber Crystals or at least USB-C charging, or we're going to have to ask for a discount.

The lightsaber (or laser sword, as it was first called), instantly recognizable as the weapon of the formidable Sith Lord, was wielded on screen by both David Prowse, who brought Vader's imposing physicality to life, and stunt performer Bob Anderson during the climactic duels against Luke Skywalker. Made from an old British press camera flash handle, the prop was modified with plastic grips, calculator bubbles, and cosmetic wiring to achieve its iconic look. This auction sample, with its identifiable damage on the hilt, confirms prominent use in some of the most memorable scenes of Episodes V and VI.

lightsaber front1

According to Propstore, surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original Star Wars films are exceedingly rare, making this particular item a "grail-level piece" for collectors. Propstore's Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Alinger, emphasized its significance, calling it "one of the most significant Star Wars artifacts ever."

Before its grand auction in Los Angeles this September, the one-of-a-kind prop will embark on a three-city press tour. Fans and potential bidders in London (August 6), Beverly Hills (week of August 18), and New York (week of August 25) will have the opportunity to marvel at the artifact up close. The tour will also feature other notable items from Propstore's September Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, including Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt, and a shark tooth clapperboard from the 1975 Jaws.

This auction marks the first time this extraordinary piece of Star Wars lore will be available to the public, having remained in a private collection for decades. We think that the lightsaber ought to be in a museum for all to enjoy, but for one fortunate individual at least, this prop will add true weight to their collection.
Tags:  lightsaber, Star-Wars, darth-vader, collectibles
