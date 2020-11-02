OnePlus And CD Projekt Red To Release Sweet Cyberpunk 2077-Themed OnePlus 8T





Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s upcoming and highly anticipated game set for release on December 10th. Though the game has faced delays , gamers are still excited for Night City and the world of Cyberpunk 2077. OnePlus , the phone manufacturer, is using this excitement to its advantage by releasing a Cyberpunk 2077 themed OnePlus 8T at CNY 3999. Reservations kicked off today, and there will be limited sales on November 11th.









If you manage to get your hands on a device, you will also get some Cyberpunk 2077 stickers to customize your charging brick or whatever you want to put the stickers on. As for getting a device, they have gone on sale at Chinese e-tailers for preorder, with proper sales on November 11th. At present, there is no information on an international release for this phone, so you may have to import it. At CNY 3999 (~$600 USD), it still would be worth it, especially if you are a Cyberpunk 2077 fan. In any case, hopefully the phone will not be delayed in getting to international markets.