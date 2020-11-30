This Sweet Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 3080 Is Up For Grabs In CD Projekt Red's Latest Contest





As the GeForce RTX 3080 is the new top dog for the average consumer (we're not counting the prohibitively expensive GeForce RTX 3090), CD Projekt Red has one in the Cyberpunk 2077 theme to give away. The only disappointing catch is that this giveaway is through the Chinese site BiliBili and you must register on the site to get entered into the lottery.

No matter what, it is still a gorgeous GPU, and we hope to see some come to the Western world soon. If we are lucky, CD Projekt Red will run a similar contest stateside, and perhaps we will see similar prizes to the Chinese contest. BiliBili users also have a chance at some Cyberpunk 2077 gear, one of the Cyberpunk OnePlus 8Ts, and other cool other stuff. If you want to see the giveaway page, you can check it out and enter here , though we hope your Chinese is up to snuff or your Google Translate skills are top-notch for this.





