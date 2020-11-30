CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyMonday, November 30, 2020, 10:48 AM EDT

Cyber Monday Gaming Monitor Deals Bring Big Savings On Samsung, LG, Alienware, ASUS And More

HP X24c Monitor
Most of you reading this have long since moved on from using those bulky CRT monitors of yesteryear, the kind of big and heavy displays that would break your back if you had to lug them up a flight of steps (been there, done that). Nevertheless, you might still be on the hunt for a new monitor, one that is primed for gaming. If so, now is a good time, with Cyber Monday deals bringing discounts on a bunch of models.

One of the more affordable gaming monitors is the HP X24C, priced at $189.99 at Amazon (Save $40 - 17% Off). It features a 23.6-inch VA display with a 1500R curvature and 1920x1080 resolution. This display also boats a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, and is a FreeSync Premium model, making it a great match for a Radeon graphics card (GeForce owners need not overlook it either, with its fast refresh rate).

This is one of HP's newer models, having been introduced this past summer as a relatively affordable option for budget buyers. The value proposition is now even higher, with this Cyber Monday discount in play.

BenQ Zowie XL2411P

Another of the the more affordable gaming monitors right now is BenQ's Zowie XL2411P. It is marked down to $199 on Amazon (Save $90 - 31% Off), and is an okay bang-for-buck display. It has mostly been selling at this price for a bit now, and continues to be marked down for Cyber Monday.

It is a fast monitor built around a 24-inch TN panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. That makes it well suited for esports and competitive gameplay in general, where even a modest GPU will be able to take advantage of the high refresh rate in some games, at the display's not-too-demanding native resolution.

A TN screen is a bit underwhelming these days when IPS and VA displays have come down in price, though according to one of the user reviews, the image quality "actually rivals my IPS panel." And for what it is worth, the user reviews are overwhelmingly positive—it has a 4.5 star rating (out of 5 stars) out of nearly 3,000 user ratings.

Several other monitors are priced below MSRP as well, with options ranging in size from 27 inches all the way up to 49 inches. Here they are...
You might not be able to get your hands on a GeForce RTX 30 series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card this holiday with supply exceeding demand, but at least you can upgrade your monitor while you wait for inventory levels to normalize.

See a monitor deal we missed? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

