by Paul LillyMonday, November 29, 2021, 01:22 PM EDT

Great Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals On JBL, Oontz, TREBLAB, Save Over 60 Percent

Treblab HD7 Speaker
We have come a long way from the era of boomboxes, those large and unwieldy music systems like the one that Johnny Lawrence treated unkindly in Karate Kid and Lloyd Dobler held up in Say Anything (ah, the 1980s!). These days, portable speakers are much more compact and high tech. There's also a bunch of them on sale for Cyber Monday.

One of them is the TREBLAB HD7, a mini Bluetooth speaker that is on sale for $43.90 at Amazon (save $36.07). This is built for adventurous types or may not always find themselves jamming out to playlists in perfect weather. To that end, it boasts a waterproof design and is purportedly shockproof, in case you happen to drop it on rough terrain.

Each one packs a pair of subwoofers. You can also pair two of these together for even more volume and boom. And if you have a 1/4-UNC bike mount, you can screw this on and take your playlists on a bicycle ride by the beach, through the mountains, or wherever else your two wheels take you.

You can also find discounts on a few other TREBLAB speakers...
JBL Charge 4

Another popular Bluetooth speaker is the JBL Charge 4, which is on sale for $124.95 at Amazon (save $25). Or for an even deeper discount, you can get a Renewed JBL Charge 4 for $109.95 at Amazon. Brand new or refurbished, this is another speaker that isn't afraid to get a little wet—it's IPX7 waterproof.

It bellows out sound from dual passive radiators, it can connect up to two smartphones or tablets, and features a 7,500 mAh battery that is rated to keep the tunes playing for up to 20 hours. Charging comes by way of a USB Type-C cable (note that a power adapter is not included).


Here are some other Bluetooth speaker deals...
One of the more interesting bargains applies to the LG UltraGear GP9 we reviewed a short while ago. It's basically a soundbar for PC gaming, but it's also portable. We noted that the sound quality was not quite in line with its $499.99 MSRP, but now you can save $103 over the asking price. That makes it a bit more compelling.
