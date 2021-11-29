Great Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals On JBL, Oontz, TREBLAB, Save Over 60 Percent





We have come a long way from the era of boomboxes, those large and unwieldy music systems like the one that Johnny Lawrence treated unkindly in Karate Kid and Lloyd Dobler held up in Say Anything (ah, the 1980s!). These days, portable speakers are much more compact and high tech. There's also a bunch of them on sale for Cyber Monday.





TREBLAB HD7, a mini Bluetooth speaker that is on sale for (save $36.07). This is built for adventurous types or may not always find themselves jamming out to playlists in perfect weather. To that end, it boasts a waterproof design and is purportedly shockproof, in case you happen to drop it on rough terrain. One of them is the, a mini Bluetooth speaker that is on sale for $43.90 at Amazon (save $36.07). This is built for adventurous types or may not always find themselves jamming out to playlists in perfect weather. To that end, it boasts a waterproof design and is purportedly shockproof, in case you happen to drop it on rough terrain.





Each one packs a pair of subwoofers. You can also pair two of these together for even more volume and boom. And if you have a 1/4-UNC bike mount, you can screw this on and take your playlists on a bicycle ride by the beach, through the mountains, or wherever else your two wheels take you.





You can also find discounts on a few other TREBLAB speakers...