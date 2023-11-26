Cyber Monday Deals To Kickstart Your Twitch, YouTube, Kick, Or Zoom Livestreams
Cyber Monday is upon us, and with it comes a plethora of stellar tech deals that can net big savings on early Christmas gifts or just toys for yourself. This year, if you are looking to up your home office game or perhaps get into live streaming, there are a handful of essential streaming tech deals on Amazon that can make you look, sound, and interact better than ever in a Zoom call or on Twitch.
WebcamsLogitech C922x, at $79.99 or 20% off, capable of recording at 1080p@30FPS or 720p@60FPS. The Logitech C920 family of webcams is the OG of webcams used for livestreaming or video calling and, thus is a great place to start for anyone. There is not much else to say about this webcam beyond that, as it more or less speaks for itself.
Following that, though, the Elgato Facecam, at $119.99, or 20% off, is an up-and-coming contender with some stellar features. With the Elgato Camera Hub software, you can tweak all the settings of the webcam with ease, and with integrations with the Elgato Stream Deck (which we will touch on later), it makes it a breeze to control while you are busy with other things on your main monitor.
Closing out the segment on webcams, we have the Razer Kiyo at $59.99, or 70% off, which gets an honorable mention for its deep discount and impressive capability of capturing 1080p@60FPS video. While framerate isn’t as essential for streaming a webcam, it is a nice-to-have that makes you look smoother in the corner of the gameplay.
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam - $79.99 (20% off)
- Elgato Facecam - 1080p60 - $119.99 (20% off)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam - $59.99 (70% off)
Microphones
While webcams are great and all, microphones are where most people starting streaming should probably focus as bad sound can make people leave. Thus, we are starting here with the HyperX QuadCast S at $103.99, or 35% off, which is our best deal in this category. This is a solid introductory microphone that has some solid features, like a selection of polar patterns to suit your microphone needs. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that this microphone also comes with a content code for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, which is a nice little gift as well.
If you are going full stack Elgato, though, the Elgato Wave:3 at $109.99 or 27% off the regular price is the way to go here. This is another USB microphone with a great feature set, all controlled through the Elgato mixer software. This software enables proprietary “Clipguard Technology,” so you can never peak or have severe distortions. Further, this software also allows you to manage up to eight other audio sources to perfectly balance your stream’s audio.
If USB microphones are not your jam, then XLR is the way to go and where else to look first but at the Elgato Wave DX at $69.99, or 30% off, which brings the power of the Wave family to an XLR microphone. This is meant to then be paired with the Elgato Wave XLR - Audio Mixer at $119.99 or 25% off the regular price, which enables all the Wave features.
Closing us out and returning to USB microphones, we have the also tried-and-true Logitech Blue Yeti X USB microphone for $123.49 or 24% off the regular price plus a $6.50 coupon. The Blue Yeti is another peripheral that more or less speaks for itself with its history and should offer quality sound that beats out most headset microphones.
Speaking of headset microphones, though, there are still good options in this space, like the Antlion Audio ModMic for $67.96 or 20% off the regular price. If you want an audio setup that isn’t bulky or gets in the way and still delivers quality audio, this is an outstanding option for you. The Antlion ModMic is one of those devices that people tend to forget about but should not be overlooked when considering audio options.
- HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB - $103.99 (35% off) + Call of Duty MWIII Content
- Elgato Wave:3 (USB)- $109.99 (27% off)
- Elgato Wave DX - Dynamic XLR - $69.99 (30% off)
- Elgato Wave XLR - Audio Mixer - $119.99 (25% off)
- Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti X USB - $123.49 (24% off + $6.50 coupon)
- Antlion Audio ModMic USB Attachable Noise-Cancelling Microphone - $67.96 (20% off)
Other Streaming AccessoriesElgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $119.99 or 20% off. This is a studio controller that gives you 15 macro keys which enables you to easily switch scenes in OBS, mute audio, play funny sound effects, or whatever you can think of. With the Elgato Stream Deck software, you are not limited by options as there is a healthy plugin store that can also let the Stream Deck be a productivity device as well.
While the Stream Deck is nice, it does have some competition with the Loupedeck Live S for $149.99, which has 15 LED screen macro buttons as well as several physical buttons along the sides. Moreover, Loupedeck also has a marketplace with a library of over 200 plugins and integrations for OBS, vMix, Twitch, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Voicemeeter, and much more.
Switching gears back to the visual experience of the stream, you probably don’t just want a webcam pointed at you and your potentially messy room. Thankfully, you can cover it up with an Elgato Collapsible Chroma Key Backdrop for $119.99 or 25% off the regular price. This green screen can pop up when you need it and fold back down to stow away when you go offline. It will always stay taught and will be difficult to wrinkle which makes other chroma key screen solutions a little more difficult.
Of course, whether or not you run a green screen, you will also need lighting, which Elgato also offers with the Elgato Key Light Air for $99.98 or 23% off. Because it is an Elgato product, it has all the great Elgato integrations and control capabilities. Of course, if you do not want to go Elgato, Neweer has a two-pack 13” Light Panel Kit for $118.99 or 30% off the regular price. While these lights are not as easily controlled, you get two of them for a little more than the Elgato Key Light Air, which can better balance your lighting.