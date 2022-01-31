Craob X Is An Insanely Thin, Light And Portless Alder Lake Laptop With A Unique Twist





Premium laptops have been getting thinner and lighter over the years, and one reason why is the removal of chunky ports. The svelte MacBook Air , for example, rocks just a pair of Thunderbolt / USB4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack—no USB Type-A or Ethernet ports. Craob says 'Hold my beer' and is introducing what it says is the world's first portless ultrabook.





The complete absence of any ports allows for a pancake-thin form factor. Actually, the Craob X, as it's called, is narrower than a fluffy pancake with a deliciously thin 7mm (0.28 inches) waistline. It's also feather-light at a mere 1.9 pounds. The MacBook Air with its fancy and fast M1 processor , by the way, is 0.63 inches at its thickest point (albeit 0.16 inches at its thinnest) and weights 2.8 pounds.





This is not an Arm-based system like the M1 MacBook Air, though. Instead the Craob X is powered by up to a 12th Gen Core i7-1280P processor based on Intel's newest Alder Lake architecture with Xe graphics. That's a 14-core/20-thread CPU comprised of six P-cores (Golden Cove) clocked at 1.8GHz to 4.8GHz, and eight E-cores (Gracemont) running at 1.3GHz to 3.6GHz. It also features 24MB of L3 cache and a 28W TDP.





Buyers can also configure the laptop with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage. It all works together to drive a 13.3-inch 4K display with a "futuristic edge-to-edge" design (read: no or nary any bezels to speak of).











So what's the unique twist? While the laptop itself does not have any ports, it does come with a "PortsHub" accessory that magnetically attaches to the back of the system. This is actually a wireless charger with built-in ports. According to Craob X, this has never been done before.







"Craob X is world’s first laptop with wireless charger that magnetically attaches to the back of the laptop to wirelessly charge it," the company says.













Craob X says it offers up a "wide variety of ports including USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt, and SD card slot, and a headphone jack." While not shown in the picture above, the SD card slot sits next to the headphone jack.





