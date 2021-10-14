Apple Quietly Extends AirPods Pro Repair Program To Fix Crackling Issues And Broken ANC





This program will now last three three years instead of two. AirPods Pro that were first purchased in 2019 will be covered until 2022, while units purchased last year will be covered until 2023. Apple did not announce this change but merely altered the information on its website this past month.



Affected units were manufactured before October 2020. Owners will need to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support.





This program does not extend the standard warranty of the product but is simply intended to address the annoying issues noted above. The AirPods Pro will be examined prior to service to confirm that they do indeed qualify for the program. They will then be replaced instead of fixed. Note that the case is not impacted by these problems and therefore will not be replaced.



Many owners are pleased with this change as flawed units are still widely available on the market. Others are quite annoyed as they have needed to replace their units multiple times. They argue that the product should have never been on the market in the first place.





The AirPods Pro are frequently on sale, but the initial price of the product was $249 USD. This higher price tag has only compounded frustration with the product’s myriad of issues. The extended warranty should hopefully smooth over some of the irritation.



