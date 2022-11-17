CPSC Issues Deadly Onewheel Electric Skateboard Warning After Calls For A Recall Go Ignored







Following several deaths and multiple reports of injuries, the US Consumer Production Safety Commission ( CPSC ) is urging consumers to immediately stop using any and all Onewheel electric skateboard models from Future Motion, including the original Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT (pictured above). Continuing to ride these skateboards could be at your own peril, the agency suggests.





According to the CPSC, there have been at least four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021 from riders being ejected from various Onewheel skateboards and suffering fatal brain trauma.





The safety commission also says there have been multiple reports of serious injury "after the product failed to balance the rider or suddenly stopped while in motion." In addition to traumatic brain injury, other reported injuries include concussion, paralysis, fractures of both the upper and lower body, and ligament damage, the CPSC says.





"The Onewheel products have been sold since 2014, online at www.onewheel.com and by authorized independent dealers nationwide. Current models are priced between $1050 and $2200. Future Motion has refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the product. CPSC intends to continue pursuing a recall for consumers," the CPSC stated in an advisory.











Future Motion did actually issue a voluntary recall in August of this year for the front footpads on its Onewheel GT, following reports that the skateboard would continue to move after the rider dismounted, resulting in various injuries (bruises, friction burns, and a twisted ankle). However, right-to-repair activist Louis Rossmann posted a YouTube video highlighting what he says are "serious issues" the Onewheel GT recall does not cover as well as how he feels this CPSC notice does adequately or appropriately address the situation.

Future Motion Responds To CPSC's Warning

Future Motion responded to the warning, saying it "strongly disagrees with the CPSC's unjustified and alarmist claims." The company also said it found no reason why riders should stop using its electric skateboards, provided they follow the directions and gear up. From the company's vantage point, it's just like choosing to ride an ATV or motorcycle , or even snowboarding, in that riders know there are inherent risks and should take proper precautions.





"We go to great lengths to encourage riders to educate themselves on safety and the overwhelming majority of riders use the board safely, ride within their abilities, respect the board's safety systems, follow local laws, and wear a helmet and other safety gear," Future Motion said.





The company also claims that hundreds of thousands of Onewheel riders have "safely" logged over 100 million miles on Onewheel skateboards over the past eight years.





"A large and growing community has emerged around Onewheels because of a rider's ability to ride on and off-road while feeling like snowboarding on powder. Rather than collaborate on how to further improve safety, the CPSC has unfortunately issued a sensational message about a product that brings joy and exhilaration to hundreds of thousands of Americans," Future Motion added.





According to Future Motion, its own investigation into the reported deaths and injuries yielded no evidence any underlying technical issues, including ones that would cause the boards to suddenly stopped as some riders have claimed.







Future Motion's full statement , which is nearly a dozen paragraphs long, also states that the CPSC didn't always take this approach with regards to the board riding community, and says the agency is "unjustifiably treating the Onewheel community very differently" with its safety advisory



