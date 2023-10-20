Counter-Strike 2 Sets 240 FPS Sights On NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Service
Counter Strike 2 is a continuation of perhaps one of the most popular competitive PC games in history. Together with the same great game play, the newer version has improved in the graphics department. The environment is more realistic and dynamic, providing altogether a better experience. NVIDIA is now bringing this over to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, with up to 240 FPS.
That sounds great, right? There's something that Counter Strike players prize above beyond visuals, and that's performance. Many will even turn graphics settings lower, in order to achieve insanely high frame rates and incredible response times. Instant reflexes and response is key in such a competitive game, but how does that work with a cloud gaming service?
Cloud gaming introduces one huge pitfall for competitive games, and that's latency. Since your local hardware now has to communicate with the cloud, you're naturally going to see slowed down response times. This matters (a lot) when every click counts in a game like Counter Strike 2. NVIDIA does have some solutions to mitigate these issues, however.
Those who subscribe to the "Ultimate" tier at $19.99/month will get NVIDIA Reflex for reduced latency and up to 240 frames per second. With this tier, you're getting an "RTX 4080 Rig" and a few more perks. Increased play time, higher resolutions, and higher frame rates. While these are all great, we'd imagine they'd be better spent on more graphically intense single player titles.
The competitive and fast-paced nature of Counter Strike 2 certainly is best played on your own local rig for most. It's not particularly difficult to run at higher settings, and you'll likely get significantly higher frame rates. The biggest item here will still be latency—even with NVIDIA Reflex on the cloud gaming service, it still won't be as responsive as a locally powered session. That said, it's nice to see NVIDIA add the game to its GeForce NOW service—not everyone owns a capable gaming PC, after all.
For those occasional casual or practice sessions where you're away from your computer, GeForce NOW does give you flexibility in where you play the game. It will be exciting to see how future technological improvements eventually make the cloud gaming experience seamless, latency and all!
