Counter-Strike 2 Release Date Confirmed? Valve Drops A Giant Teaser

by Nathan OrdThursday, September 21, 2023, 03:08 PM EDT
Earlier this year, Valve announced the follow-up game to the ever-popular FPS game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Counter-Strike 2. Since then, we have seen numerous people get into beta testing the game as it rolls toward an official launch, which has not yet been confirmed. However, a teaser recently posted by the Counter-Strike team is hard to interpret as anything else: CS2 might be coming next week, 9/27.

Counter-Strike 2 is what Valve is calling the “largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.” It features new lighting, smoke mechanics, improved network infrastructure, graphics overhauls, and much more. CS2 will also not be a whole new game but simply a free upgrade to the existing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive game available for free right now.

After the March CS2 announcement, select players were invited to the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test as we awaited an official launch announcement, which was slated for some time this summer. However, Valve has largely been radio silent on the matter until recently. On X, the Counter-Strike team who goes by CS2 posted, “What are you doing next Wednesday?” This led fans to speculate that Counter-Strike 2 will finally be playable next week.

While this has not yet been confirmed officially, it is hard to interpret this cryptic message in any other way. The team also, funnily enough, made this post the X account’s banner, indicating it is of some importance. As such, we cannot wait to see if Counter-Strike 2 is officially released next week, even though the release will just be outside of Summer as promised. Ultimately, it really does seem that Valve cannot count, no matter what.
