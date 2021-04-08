CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdThursday, April 08, 2021, 03:19 PM EDT

Corsair Sabre Pro Mouse, K70 Keyboard, Elgato Cam Link Launched To Up Your Game And Streaming Quality

From gaming, working, and streaming video, Corsair and Elgato have you covered with several new products announced today. Joining the CHAMPION SERIES lineup are two new mice and a new mechanical gaming keyboard to bring pro-level performance to all. Alongside Corsair’s product launch, Elgato is bringing up the Cam Link Pro which could be a must-have for multi-camera productions.

Sabre Pro Mice

mice corsair and elgato release products to up your game and improve production quality

The new mice coming to the Champion series are the SABRE RGB Pro and the Sabre Pro that are simple yet elegant-looking mice. They feature “AXON hyper-processing technology and 8,000Hz polling” to deliver fast inputs for games that require flick shots and fast reflexes. Moreover, these mice are designed with ergonomics and weight in mind to allow for “superior agility and control.” If either of these sounds like what you need, they are available on Amazon for $59.99 for the RGB mouse and $54.99 for the non-RGB variant.

K70 RGB TK

keyboard top corsair and elgato release products to up your game and improve production quality

The K70 RGB TKL is a keyboard built from the ground up with competitive players in mind for the design. When you are at home, you can use iCUE to control the RGB lights, and while at a competition, you can hit a switch to lock the lights and block macros to make the keyboard competition compliant.

keyboard switch cable corsair and elgato release products to up your game and improve production quality

Like the mice, this keyboard is powered by Corsair’s AXON hyper-processing technology, which features an 8,000Hz polling rate. Pairing that with a selection of CHERRY MX Red, Silent Red, or Speed Silver mechanical key switches, people are guaranteed to have a solid and snappy typing or gaming experience overall. If you want to pick one of these up, they are available on Amazon for $186.19.

Elgato Cam Link Pro

cam link corsair and elgato release products to up your game and improve production quality

Whether you are doing a production or a live stream with multiple cameras or sources, you need the hardware to back it all up. The Cam Link Pro is Elgato’s effort to make “multicam production easy for content creators and professionals who engage with audiences online.” It features four HDMI inputs which can be used to stream or record in 4K30 or 1080p60 video from a range of devices, such as DSLR camera, laptops, or any device which outputs a clean HDMI signal.

When this product is combined with other supported Elgato products, such as the Stream Deck, you can easily improve production quality for whatever you are doing. If this is what you need to up your game, it is available on Amazon for $359.99.
