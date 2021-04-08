Corsair Sabre Pro Mouse, K70 Keyboard, Elgato Cam Link Launched To Up Your Game And Streaming Quality





From gaming, working, and streaming video, Corsair and Elgato have you covered with several new products announced today. Joining the CHAMPION SERIES lineup are two new mice and a new mechanical gaming keyboard to bring pro-level performance to all. Alongside Corsair’s product launch, Elgato is bringing up the Cam Link Pro which could be a must-have for multi-camera productions.

Sabre Pro Mice









The new mice coming to the Champion series are the SABRE RGB Pro and the Sabre Pro that are simple yet elegant-looking mice. They feature “AXON hyper-processing technology and 8,000Hz polling” to deliver fast inputs for games that require flick shots and fast reflexes. Moreover, these mice are designed with ergonomics and weight in mind to allow for “superior agility and control.” If either of these sounds like what you need, they are available on Amazon for $59.99 for the RGB mouse and $54.99 for the non-RGB variant

K70 RGB TK









The K70 RGB TKL is a keyboard built from the ground up with competitive players in mind for the design. When you are at home, you can use iCUE to control the RGB lights, and while at a competition, you can hit a switch to lock the lights and block macros to make the keyboard competition compliant.













Elgato Cam Link Pro









Whether you are doing a production or a live stream with multiple cameras or sources, you need the hardware to back it all up. The Cam Link Pro is Elgato’s effort to make “multicam production easy for content creators and professionals who engage with audiences online.” It features four HDMI inputs which can be used to stream or record in 4K30 or 1080p60 video from a range of devices, such as DSLR camera, laptops, or any device which outputs a clean HDMI signal.







When this product is combined with other supported Elgato products, such as the Stream Deck, you can easily improve production quality for whatever you are doing. If this is what you need to up your game, it is available on Amazon for $359.99