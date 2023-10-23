Core i9-14900K Gaming PC Overclocked To 8GHz Hits Blistering 1,300 FPS In Counter-Strike 2



The video that's been making the rounds doesn't actually show the moment that the 14900K hit 8GHz, but rather a slightly lower frequency of 7.5GHz. In the comments though, Intel marketing specialist Dino Strklhjevic (who is in the foreground in the first seconds of the video) explained that later at the show the overclocking team was able to hit the reported 8GHz clock speed. Additionally, Intel executive Roger Chandler (who oversees the Client Computing Group) was there to pour the liquid nitrogen into the cooler.



What's also of note is that the overclocked Core i9-14900K sometimes hit as much as 1,300 FPS, while pedestrian CPUs that aren't cooled by liquid nitrogen can usually expect perhaps 500 or so FPS at most on high-end chips. We probably won't be seeing any competitive players run extreme overclocks on their PCs for Counter-Strike 2 any time soon though.