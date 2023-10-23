CATEGORIES
Core i9-14900K Gaming PC Overclocked To 8GHz Hits Blistering 1,300 FPS In Counter-Strike 2

by Matthew ConnatserMonday, October 23, 2023, 03:01 PM EDT
Team AU 14900K overclock news
Counter-Strike 2 is the sort of fast-twitch game you'd like to play at a least a couple hundred frames per second, and the more the better. Intel's Core i9-14900K can already help drive this and much more in Counter-Strike 2, but extreme overclockers Team AU at SXSW Australia were able to push the 14900K to 8GHz and hit 1,300 FPS in Valve's popular esports shooter, in a real match no less.

The Core i9-14900K has already proven itself to be a great chip for overclocking, and you might have seen that another extreme overclocking team was recently able to set a new overclocking world record by hitting 9.04GHz on the 14900K. While that's a full gigahertz higher than 8GHz achieved here, the world record was set in a very light benchmark that's much easier to pass than real gameplay in a title like Counter-Strike 2. It's not very common to run games for extreme overclocking sessions, so it's not clear how stable 8GHz was, but it's definitely impressive that it didn't crash even at such a high frequency.


The video that's been making the rounds doesn't actually show the moment that the 14900K hit 8GHz, but rather a slightly lower frequency of 7.5GHz. In the comments though, Intel marketing specialist Dino Strklhjevic (who is in the foreground in the first seconds of the video) explained that later at the show the overclocking team was able to hit the reported 8GHz clock speed. Additionally, Intel executive Roger Chandler (who oversees the Client Computing Group) was there to pour the liquid nitrogen into the cooler.

What's also of note is that the overclocked Core i9-14900K sometimes hit as much as 1,300 FPS, while pedestrian CPUs that aren't cooled by liquid nitrogen can usually expect perhaps 500 or so FPS at most on high-end chips. We probably won't be seeing any competitive players run extreme overclocks on their PCs for Counter-Strike 2 any time soon though.
Tags:  (nasdaq: intc), core i9-14900k, counter-strike 2
