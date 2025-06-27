Cooler Master's Compact NR200P V3 Case Can Fit An RTX 5090 And It's Now Available
It's been designed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs in mind, which can mean some big graphics cards encased inside its gorgeous CNC-machined aluminum panels. It also supports the latest PCIe 5.0 with its riser cable, and an anti-sag GPU support bracket is included, too. You'll be able to get a GPU that is up to 361.5mm in length and 160mm in height to fit, which will open you up to even most GeForce RTX 5090 cards. Large AMD GPUs will also fit, of course, since many have similar designs across the model ranges.
For reference, the massive ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is 357.6mm long and 149.3mm high, just fitting inside. I've been able to fit this same GPU inside a Falcon Northwest Fragbox, which is also a fairly small PC. The NR200P V3 can also accommodate a single AIO cooler up to 280mm, which is a big plus considering you'll want to pair a powerful GPU with an equally powerful CPU.
For airflow, Cooler Master offers removable mesh panels as an option if you don't want to enclose the inside completely. The case exterior also features other goodies, such as front-panel 20-Gbps USB Type-C, and elevated feet for underside airflow. While some may still fancy a massive tower (like that of the stunning Maingear Apex Force we reviewed recently), a small PC has a lot of advantages.
In case it wasn't obvious, you'll need a Mini-ITX motherboard, so there are some slight compromises when it comes to the number of PCIe slots and USB ports on smaller boards. The payoff is that you get a much smaller footprint that more easily fits on your desk, or can even be readily transported. In terms of cooling performance, the NR200P V3 shouldn't be a major limiting factor for either CPU or GPU.
More details can be found over at Cooler Master's product page, but we're betting this will be a popular case based on its history and specs, so if you're keen, you should probably snap this one up when you see it.