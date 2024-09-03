Cooler Master's Shark X Gaming PC Is Ready To Reel In, $7K Price Gets A Sea-Minus





If you've ever thought to yourself, 'Self, what you really need is a gaming PC that looks like a friggin' shark straight out of the movie Jaws', then you'll be pleased as punch to know that Cooler Master will happily sell you one. The caveat is that you'll need to bring plenty of bait to reel in the company's Shark X gaming PC—Cooler Master has set the MSRP at $6,999.99.





Yes, it's expensive. It's also wildly unique, and that's the bulk of what buyers are paying for in this case.





"The Shark X is not just a high-performance PC—it's a masterpiece that brings art and technology together, reflecting Cooler Master’s commitment to innovative design and engineering," said Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master.













This has been a long time coming. Cooler Master first showcased the Shark X at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023. It's based on a design by modder Inony from Thailand, who made his Cooler Master World Mod Series debut back in 2019. It comes with a stand so that owners can mount it vertically, as if the Shark X is swimming towards the surface of an ocean.







Cooler Master had previously said it plans to offer multiple configurations. What's up for grabs here is a version built around an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB L2 cache) plopped into a B760I motherboard, paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super , 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). It also comes set up with Windows 11 Home.





Obviously the $6,999.99 price is not in line with the specs, even remotely. But again, it's the eye-catching design that is commanding the premium here.





"The Shark X defies conventional market categories, appealing to a diverse audience. It captivates design enthusiasts, satisfies tech-savvy professionals and gamers, and intrigues individuals seeking exclusive products. Its artistic presence makes the Shark X a versatile masterpiece of technology and design," Cooler Master says.













Cooler Master's Shark X gaming PC measures 3 feet (1 meter) tall. The company says it supports a 120mm all-in-one liquid cooler for the CPU, which we assume it comes with but can't say for sure—Cooler Master is a surprisingly light on details for a $7K PC. It's also filled with adjustable RGB lighting "from tail to nose," including a fin on top that lights up.



