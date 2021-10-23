Dev Creates Cool Hack That Lets You Run The Google Play Store And Apps On Windows 11





Remember just this past Wednesday when Microsoft made the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) available to Windows 11 Insiders ? If not, go read that story first—the context is important. One of the myriad frustrations of WSA is that users are required to use the Amazon app store rather than the Google Play store that the majority of Android users are likely to find much more familiar.









It's not easy—just looking at the instructions gives this writer a headache—but there are already a number of video tutorials, including the one from ADeltaX himself above. Judging from the jubilant posts in the thread on the Windows 11 subreddit, it appears to work.





Don't uninstall Bluestacks just yet, though. WSA has no support for hardware graphics acceleration at this time, so 3D games will be emulated on your CPU, resulting in poor performance even on powerful hardware. Users in the thread also report some problems with Google Apps, like an inability for Google Home to connect to Nest hubs.