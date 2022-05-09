Computing History Museum Solves N64 GoldenEye's Screen Cheating Issue With $10K In Hardware





4 screen GoldenEye on the original N64 hardware! No screencheating here! …but how?

Come and experience this at our GoldenEye evening, celebrating 25 years of GoldenEye for Nintendo 64: https://t.co/F918hEQ20v pic.twitter.com/05jA82upb8 — Computing History (@computermuseum) May 4, 2022





A simple, yet elegant solution to a very old problem. From the short video posted by the museum, it's not hard to tell that it utilized a radio frequency (RF) splitter that supports signal scaling. If you don't know what that means, it's basically just a way to live-split an image and then scale it so it fits.







The main purpose of these types of equipment are usually for shop displays, like TV walls, and they often were used in older displays at stadiums as well. Because of their niche market, it makes them rather pricey. For an event that allows people to come in and play the game without fear of their neighbor cheating on them, it's fantastic. The CEO of the Computing Museum, Jason Fitzpatrick , stated that it cost around 8,000 GBP in equipment, converted today to US is about $9,800.







Goldeneye 64 Screenshot from level Dam



