Compal Unveils Slick Modular Laptop To Compete With Framework

If you're not familiar with Compal, don't worry—the company's products are usually rebadged and sold under different brand names. Compal has made laptops and other devices for basically every major computer OEM in the world, including contributions to Apple devices. Alongside Quanta and Wistron, they're part of the top three laptop manufacturers worldwide.





Left, the Adapt X 16; Right, the Adapt X 14. Of course, these are just renders.

Compal itself doesn't appear to have released much information on these machines, but the Adapt X Modular Laptops in 14" and 16" form have collectively won themselves an International Forum Design Award. Some photos of the laptops are present on the IF Design award page, and combined with the product description on the same page, we can start to get an idea of how the Adapt X Modular Laptop works.





In essence, the core of the device appears to be based around using USB Type-C connectors to snap together a customized laptop. This isn't as granular as Framework's system , which lets you pick your motherboard and screen separately as well as select individual I/O ports. Still, it's fantastic to see another laptop vendor—particularly one as big as Compal—adopting a modular system.





Using the keyboard apart from the laptop screen is a pretty convenient function.