Compal Unveils Slick Modular Laptop To Compete With Framework

Laptops are one of the most egregious product categories with regards to e-waste. Most laptops are made of almost completely proprietary components that are exclusive to that device, and the chips are generally BGA, meaning it's impractical to desolder and re-use them when a board fails. Framework was the first company to market a truly modular laptop, and now it looks like massive ODM Compal is going to take a shot at it.
If you're not familiar with Compal, don't worry—the company's products are usually rebadged and sold under different brand names. Compal has made laptops and other devices for basically every major computer OEM in the world, including contributions to Apple devices. Alongside Quanta and Wistron, they're part of the top three laptop manufacturers worldwide.
Left, the Adapt X 16; Right, the Adapt X 14. Of course, these are just renders.
Compal itself doesn't appear to have released much information on these machines, but the Adapt X Modular Laptops in 14" and 16" form have collectively won themselves an International Forum Design Award. Some photos of the laptops are present on the IF Design award page, and combined with the product description on the same page, we can start to get an idea of how the Adapt X Modular Laptop works.
In essence, the core of the device appears to be based around using USB Type-C connectors to snap together a customized laptop. This isn't as granular as Framework's system, which lets you pick your motherboard and screen separately as well as select individual I/O ports. Still, it's fantastic to see another laptop vendor—particularly one as big as Compal—adopting a modular system.
Compal is no stranger to quirky concept designs; we've been covering weird Compal machines for decades. These systems appear to be slated for an actual retail launch this year, though; the IF Design catalog lists them as such, and says that they'll be hitting all regions. It will be fascinating to see what companies offer laptops based on the Adapt X concept, and what kind of specifications they'll include.