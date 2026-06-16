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Commodore Callback Takes Aim At iPhone And Android Fatigue With A Retro Flip Phone

by Aaron LeongTuesday, June 16, 2026, 09:50 AM EDT
hero 8020 commodore
Iconic 80s computing pioneer Commodore is launching a surprising new device: it's not a PC, but rather a phone designed to break modern smartphone addiction without leaving users completely stranded. Named the Callback 8020, this retro flip phone offers a thoughtful middle ground between basic feature phones and modern screen traps.


Unlike dumbphone detoxing, Callback 8020 does not cut users off completely from smartphone conveniences. It runs on a custom version of the Linux-based Sailfish OS, born from the ashes of Nokia’s MeeGo operating system.

Commodore Callback 8020 flip phone in a hand.

The beauty of Sailfish is it remains compatible with roughly 99% of Android applications, which means users can access essential go-tos like WhatsApp, Signal, Spotify, Google Maps, and OpenBubbles, alongside everyday requirements like scanning QR codes. However, to cultivate a layer of digital detox, the phone implements hard-coded software blocks that completely prohibit the installation of internet browsers and social media applications, ensuring that users cannot mindlessly scroll through feeds or get buried under work emails.

commodore diagram

Aesthetically, the Callback 8020 is a mishmash of old-school Nokias combined with Commodore's computing aesthetic. When closed, a 1.77-inch cover screen displays only the time and battery life, deliberately withholding text and app notifications to prevent constant distraction. A customizable, color-coded LED system near the bottom lip illuminates for incoming alerts, letting users immediately distinguish which application needs their attention before they even flip the device open. Opening the clamshell reveals a 3.25-inch IPS display with a modest 480x640 resolution. To reinforce intentional usage, the screen's touch functionality remains turned off by default, forcing navigation through the physical T9 keypad and a dedicated directional pad (though touch activates when specific Android apps require it).

Under the hood, the device runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable). Because the OS does not run background data-tracking scripts or monetize user cookies, its modest 1,550mAh battery can supposedly stretch up to a full week on a single charge.

The rear panel houses a 48-megapixel Sony sensor alongside a hot-swappable battery compartment, dual-SIM slots, plus a microSD slot. For audio enthusiasts, the phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, premium ESS and Cirrus Logic DAC chips for lossless audio playback, a built-in FM radio, and wired Commodore IEMS bundled directly in the box.

8020 founders edition1

The Callback 8020 also happens to be a deeply personal revival project for YouTuber and tech enthusiast Christian Simpson, who acquired the defunct Commodore brand name and stepped in as CEO. Nostalgic flourishes are baked into the software, including custom ringtones generated by the iconic Commodore 64 SID audio chip and a pre-installed selection of classic C64 games alongside the nostalgic mobile staple, Snake.

Preorders for the handset go live on June 30th ahead of a late-year release. There will be five colorways available: the standard BASIC Beige, ProtoPET White, and SX Silver models retail for $499, while a translucent Starlight Edition is priced at $550. A premium, gold-accented Founders Edition featuring a 24-karat gold Commodore insignia button comes in at $640.
Tags:  Android, smartphone, Commodore, flip-phones
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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