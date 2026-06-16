Commodore Callback Takes Aim At iPhone And Android Fatigue With A Retro Flip Phone





Iconic 80s computing pioneer Commodore is launching a surprising new device: it's not a PC, but rather a phone designed to break modern smartphone addiction without leaving users completely stranded. Named the Callback 8020, this retro flip phone offers a thoughtful middle ground between basic feature phones and modern screen traps.





Unlike dumbphone detoxing , Callback 8020 does not cut users off completely from smartphone conveniences. It runs on a custom version of the Linux-based Sailfish OS, born from the ashes of Nokia’s MeeGo operating system.













The beauty of Sailfish is it remains compatible with roughly 99% of Android applications, which means users can access essential go-tos like WhatsApp, Signal, Spotify, Google Maps, and OpenBubbles, alongside everyday requirements like scanning QR codes. However, to cultivate a layer of digital detox, the phone implements hard-coded software blocks that completely prohibit the installation of internet browsers and social media applications, ensuring that users cannot mindlessly scroll through feeds or get buried under work emails.





Under the hood, the device runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable). Because the OS does not run background data-tracking scripts or monetize user cookies, its modest 1,550mAh battery can supposedly stretch up to a full week on a single charge.





The rear panel houses a 48-megapixel Sony sensor alongside a hot-swappable battery compartment, dual-SIM slots, plus a microSD slot. For audio enthusiasts, the phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, premium ESS and Cirrus Logic DAC chips for lossless audio playback, a built-in FM radio, and wired Commodore IEMS bundled directly in the box.







