Commodore Callback Takes Aim At iPhone And Android Fatigue With A Retro Flip Phone
Aesthetically, the Callback 8020 is a mishmash of old-school Nokias combined with Commodore's computing aesthetic. When closed, a 1.77-inch cover screen displays only the time and battery life, deliberately withholding text and app notifications to prevent constant distraction. A customizable, color-coded LED system near the bottom lip illuminates for incoming alerts, letting users immediately distinguish which application needs their attention before they even flip the device open. Opening the clamshell reveals a 3.25-inch IPS display with a modest 480x640 resolution. To reinforce intentional usage, the screen's touch functionality remains turned off by default, forcing navigation through the physical T9 keypad and a dedicated directional pad (though touch activates when specific Android apps require it).
The Callback 8020 also happens to be a deeply personal revival project for YouTuber and tech enthusiast Christian Simpson, who acquired the defunct Commodore brand name and stepped in as CEO. Nostalgic flourishes are baked into the software, including custom ringtones generated by the iconic Commodore 64 SID audio chip and a pre-installed selection of classic C64 games alongside the nostalgic mobile staple, Snake.
Preorders for the handset go live on June 30th ahead of a late-year release. There will be five colorways available: the standard BASIC Beige, ProtoPET White, and SX Silver models retail for $499, while a translucent Starlight Edition is priced at $550. A premium, gold-accented Founders Edition featuring a 24-karat gold Commodore insignia button comes in at $640.