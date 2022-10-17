CATEGORIES
home News

Comcast Pulls The Plug On G4 TV Network For Gamers Less Than A Year After Relaunch

by Tim SweezyMonday, October 17, 2022, 01:12 PM EDT
g4 tv logo
The return of the iconic G4 TV network proves to be a short-lived venture, as Comcast's Spectacor division decides to pull the plug. G4 TV could not seem to regain a foothold since its return, in a market that has seen a lot of changes since its inception in the early 2000's.

Spectacor CEO Dave Scott sent all employees a memo sharing the news of G4 TV's demise. He explained that the company's investment and efforts were simply not able to gain any traction. The decision is said to affect a few dozen employees as well as contract workers. The company did say that it will try and help those affected by offering assistance with outplacement and may offer some another position within the company.

comcast memo deadline
Image Credit: Deadline

G4 was originally owned by G4 Media, which was a joint business venture between the NBCUniversal Cable division and Dish Network. It made its first appearance on April 24, 2002, and quickly became a favorite among gamers. Several notable people made appearances as hosts in the early days, such as Olivia Munn, Chris Hardwick, Grace Helbig, and Kevin Pereira.

The network met its first demise in 2014 when it was announced that G4 would cease all operations. Then on July 24, 2020, the announcement was made that the beloved network would be making a comeback. The Twitter accounts for G4, Attack of the Show and X-Play were reactivated on the same day. The company spent the next year hyping the return of the network, announcing new hosts and shows. Part of the hype included Ninja Warrior, an English-dubbed version of the Japanese show SASUKE, would be coming with 3 new tournaments and a total of 167 episodes.

The move could have been an attempt at trying to capture the boom the gaming market was seeing during the early days of the pandemic, and take advantage of the nostalgia many gamers had for G4. It seems that the boom in the industry and nostalgia were simply not enough to recapture the hearts and attention of those who once loved the network.
Tags:  Gaming, Comcast, TV, esports, g4 tv
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Google Pixel 7 Or 7 Pro?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment