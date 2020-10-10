Comcast Demos Blistering 1.2Gbps Symmetrical Residential Cable Internet Speeds





Comcast announced that it has managed to deliver 1.25 Gig symmetrical speeds over a hybrid fiber -coax network. The company claims that this is a “10G technical milestone” on the path to future upgrades for consumer internet connections.









According to Tony Werner, President of Technology, Product, and Xperience at Comcast Cable, “Our customers build their digital lives on the foundation of our Internet service, so we continue to push the technological envelope to anticipate their future needs.” He then states that this technology they are building will allow Comcast to push the envelope without digging up yards or starting construction projects. Furthermore, this technology can come to everyone in the future, “not just a select few.”