Colorful's GeForce RTX 40 Loong Edition GPUs To Celebrate Year Of The Dragon Are Fire
GPUs from NVIDIA are often exciting enough just based on their performance attributes alone, but some models of new products take it a step further with cool and unique custom designs. Colorful, an NVIDIA partner for custom GPUs, has a stunning new Loong Edition series of GPUs to celebrate the Chinese Year Of The
Dragon. (Yes, that's 'Loong' with the second 'O')
Encompassing current generation models and those from NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh, these GPUs carry a visually unique design and overall presentation package that add to its novelty. Models such as the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Loong Edition OC 8GB-V are adorned with different design elements one would usually not find on a more plain GPU, being all dragon-inspired.
GPUs available will range from the GeForce RTX 4060, up to the latest GeForce RTX 4080 Super, for a short period of time in celebration of the Year Of the Dragon. The GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti will be similar to the iGame Ultra W lineup from Colorful, while the other higher-spec GPUs will fall in line with its Vulcan White series.
To further entice gamers, RGB implementation is also here, with an accompanying iGame Center application for user customizations. Performance specs are of course on par with other models in the GeForce RTX 40 series lineup, but a few items do differentiate these GPUs. For example, one has access to a one-key overclock function on the rear of the Loong Edition GPUs, squeezing out a little more performance.
One of the most interesting aspects of these Loong Edition GPUs from Colorful has to be the included accessory package. With enough style to make one take a second look, it comes with an intricately designed Loong Edition mouse pad, along with a gold dragon coin. Chinese red lucky envelopes are also part of the package. All accessories are of course thematically connected with dragons, to follow the style of the GPU itself. It's a neat bundle that extends beyond the usual bare essentials that get packaged (like cables and documentation).
The higher-end models, such as the GeForce RTX Super GPUs, will also have a detachable iGame Smart LCD display for user monitoring. These are certainly interesting options for those in the region that want a unique GPU design to celebrate the Year Of The Dragon, with one of the more nicely designed accessories package available. Kudos to Colorful on these custom models.
