CATEGORIES
home News

How To Claim Your Payout Of Apple's $95 Million Siri Spying Settlement

by Paul LillySunday, May 11, 2025, 08:07 AM EDT
Hand holding an iPhone.
It took several years, but there's finally a proposed resolution for a privacy fumble related to Siri that prompted a rare apology from Apple back in 2019. As part of the proposed settlement, Apple would dole out $95 million in collective funds to past and present Siri device owners, though there is a deadline that is fast approaching to file a claim for your stake.

So what is this about? Back in 2019, a bombshell report by The Guardian revealed that Apple had commissioned third-party contractors to listen to conversations people were having with Siri, in an effort to improve the digital assistant's capabilities. But those recordings were sometimes of private and sensitive discussions, as well as times that users did not know Siri was listening.

Revelation of Siri's privacy shortcomings came by way of a whistleblower, who stated that contractors had encountered "countless instances of recordings featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business dealings, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters, and so on." At the time, it was said that contractors in Ireland were listening to as many as 1,000 Siri recordings per day.

"We know that customers have been concerned by recent reports of people listening to audio Siri recordings as part of our Siri quality evaluation process—which we call grading. We heard their concerns, immediately suspended human grading of Siri requests and began a thorough review of our practices and policies.[...]As a result of our review, we realize we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that we apologize. As we previously announced, we halted the Siri grading program," Apple wrote at the time.

The class action lawsuit in the case of Lopez v. Apple Inc. potentially puts the matter to rest, for those who are eligible and choose to participate. Apple has agreed to the $95 million settlement. Anyone who owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device and experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication between September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024 can participate, if desired.

"Settlement Class Members who submit valid claims shall receive a pro rata portion of the Net Settlement Amount for a Class Payment of up to a cap of $20 per Siri Device. The amount available to Settlement Class Members will increase or decrease pro rata depending on the total number of valid claims submitted, and Siri Devices claimed," a settlement notice states.

This includes not only iPhone devices, but any Siri-enabled device, including iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPods touches, and Apple TV hardware.

You may have received an email (check your spam folder) or postcard with a Claim Identification Code and a Confirmation Code related to the settlement. If so, use those when filing a claim. If you didn't but still feel you're eligible, you can still stake a claim—read the settlement notice and if you decide to participate, fill out the claim form.
Tags:  Apple, Privacy, Lawsuit, class action lawsuit, Siri, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment