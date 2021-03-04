CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, March 04, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT

US Government Issues Emergency Patch Directive For Microsoft Exchange 0-Day Exploits

cisa publishes emergency directive for exchange server vulnerability 2
We reported yesterday that Microsoft patched four zero-day vulnerabilities affecting Microsoft Exchange servers. As it turns out, Chinese hackers exploited these vulnerabilities in the wild and seemingly managed to ensnare the U.S. Government. The Department of Homeland Security has now published an emergency directive instructing any government agency with Microsoft Exchange servers on-premises to patch immediately.

According to Microsoft, “a group assessed to be state-sponsored and operating out of China” gained access to email as well as installed persistent malware through Exchange server vulnerabilities. It is believed that the hackers primarily targeted “entities in the United States across a number of industry sectors, including infectious disease researchers, law firms, higher education institutions, defense contractors, policy think tanks, and NGOs.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which operates under the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, subsequently reported that its partners found active exploits in the wild. Thus, the organization determined that this posed “an unacceptable risk to Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies and requires emergency action.” Therefore, government organizations must investigate if Exchange servers were breached and take the necessary patching precautions.

CISA will continue to monitor the situation with partners and release additional information as it becomes available. Though this warning only is directed at federal agencies, private organizations should heed the warnings and instructions to ensure their own security.
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), us-government, cisa, microsoft-exchange-server

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms