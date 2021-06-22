CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, June 22, 2021, 01:25 PM EDT

Chinese Cryptocurrency Crackdown Torpedoes Bitcoin Valuation, Triggers Death Cross

chinese cryptocurrency crackdown causes bitcoin and others to tumble
In May, China began a cryptocurrency crackdown that kicked off a mass exodus of digital miners from the country. Since then, this crackdown has continued and even been reaffirmed as of late with several major mines' shutdown. This has put cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum into a tailspin, and it is hard to tell where this will end.

In the past two months, Bitcoin has lost over 40% of its value, and some investors are rightfully concerned. With this loss, analysts report that Bitcoin has formed a "death cross," which means the average price over the last 50 days fell below its 200-day moving average. According to Investopedia, this is sometimes viewed as a signal that a massive sell-off could occur and was used to predict bear markets such as those in 1929, 1938, 1974, and 2008.

btc price chinese cryptocurrency crackdown causes bitcoin and others to tumble

However, other analysts believe that this downturn will not be as bad as it seems. Aljazeera spoke to the chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, Matt Maley, who explained that "the formation this time around might not be as bearish of a signal given that the 200-day moving average is still rising." Of course, there will be some concern when the 200-moving day average starts declining as well, but that has not happened yet.

We have also seen this pattern form in previous years with no major change following, such as in March 2020. Of course, there is always the potential for something bad to happen, but it is less likely than what the death cross typically indicates. Moreover, while the Chinese cryptocurrency crackdown has put a speed bump into the situation, it is just that and only temporary. We may see a massive turnaround in price once miners get situated in other countries. Whatever happens, it will be something to watch, so keep an eye on HotHardware for updates.
Tags:  China, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, ethereum

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment