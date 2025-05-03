CATEGORIES
Intel Arc Celestial Xe3 GPUs Confirmed Ready For Tape-Out Soon

by Zak KillianSaturday, May 03, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
hero intel celestial gpu
Doubters be damned, Intel's third-generation Arc Celestial GPUs are absolutely on the way. Not any time soon, mind you, but they're coming for sure. Intel Fellow and friend of the site Tom "TAP" Petersen told PC World back in December that design work for the Xe3-based third-generation Arc discrete GPU was done and that the design team had moved on to Xe4 and "Druid". Now, a new leak from Haze, seemingly from an Intel employee's resumé, seems to indicate that the chips are in pre-silicon validation phase:

celestial leak
Image: Haze (@Haze2K1 on Twitter)

What does this mean? Basically, Intel's giving OEMs and BIOS vendors a way to test their firmware and software stacks remotely, through a secure cloud platform that simulates real hardware pretty convincingly. No lab access? No problem. Behind the scenes, they're probably using massive FPGA setups to emulate the chips—basically standing in for the as-yet unavailable Xe3 'Celestial' GPUs.

Right now, Intel's pre-silicon validation team is deep in the weeds tweaking how the chip handles power and voltage across different states—sleep, idle, boost—you name it. They're dialing in the frequency curves that define how the GPU behaves under varying loads, and making sure it all plays nice with power delivery and voltage scaling.

pantherlake
Intel's Michelle Johnston-Holthaus holds up a Panther Lake SoC on stage.

Since the Xe3 IP is meant to scale across everything from laptops to full-on discrete graphics cards, the engineers are testing it in every power class they can. A lot of the data flow inside the chip depends on how these frequency and power curves are tuned, so it's all tightly linked. That phase of work is pretty much done now, and the team's moving on to other optimizations. Once the actual silicon comes back from production, they'll do a final tuning pass to get everything running exactly how they want it.

Given this, assuming there are no major issues, we might see Celestial GPUs at CES next year. That isn't soon, but remember, Intel still has another Battlemage GPU to launch—or so it seems, anyway. Of course, that won't be the first Xe3-based GPU we encounter; Panther Lake's integrated graphics are known to be based on the Xe3 architecture, and while rumors have planted the idea that Xe3 will come in multiple architectural forms (like Xe1 but unlike Xe2, which is identical between Lunar Lake and Battlemage), it's unclear how different Xe3 and Xe3P will really be.

Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), GPUs, celestial
