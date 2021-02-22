CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, February 22, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT

CDPR Issues DMCA Takedowns To Stop Spread Of Stolen Source Code Via Social Media

cyberpunk 2077 ransom threat auction
Back in early February, CD Projekt Red was the unfortunate victim of a network breach, which allowed hackers to make off with source code for some of its most popular games -- including the recently released Cyberpunk 2077. The perpetrators of the heist reportedly sold the source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 to an unnamed party on February 11th.

Since that time, the source code has been leaked to the internet, with several brazen individuals posting links via Twitter. To combat these latest leaks of its source code, CDPR is issuing DMCA takedown notices for the tweets. Motherboard was able to obtain the text of one of these notices, which stated, “Description of infringement: Illegally obtained source code of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without authorization, not intended to be released to the public."

According to Motherboard, the person that received the DMCA takedown via email included a link to a torrent with the offending source code in their tweet. Sharing source code from a well-publicized leak on a public forum isn't exactly the smartest move. The email also contained links to the three other tweets that had been flagged for DMCA violations for sharing CDPR source code.

cyberpunk 2077

CDPR originally announced that it had been breached nearly two weeks ago, and at the time remained adamant that it would not pay any ransom for its stolen source code. "We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching the parties that may be affected due to the breach," said CDPR at the time.

"We are still investigating the incident, however at this time we can confirm -- to our best knowledge -- the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services."

A massive breach like this is the last thing that CDPR needs to deal with right now. The company is already facing backlash from gamers over the sheer number of bugs and performance-related issues in Cyberpunk 2077, which launched back in early December 2020. The company has issued several hotfixes to address the problems with the game, but still has a lot of work to go to fix the game (while also bringing next-generation performance and graphics updates for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X).

Tags:  Twitter, DMCA, cd projekt red, cyberpunk 2077, source code, cdpr

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms