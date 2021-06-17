CD Projekt Red Drops Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 With A Slew Of Critical Fixes
Since the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077, games studio CD Projekt Red has been applying patches to fix the many issues plaguing the game. The company has now released patch 1.23, which brings a laundry list of fixes for quests, gameplay, visuals, stability, and more.
Announced today on Twitter and the Cyberpunk 2077 website, patch 1.23 seems to focus on the open world quests and missions you complete through the main storyline. In total, there are 17 different missions that have one or more fixes, so we will not list them all, but here are a couple of the big ones:
The Heist
- Fixed an issue where Jackie could go through glass.
- Fixed an issue preventing some guards from attacking the player.
- Fixed an issue where the "Search the Arasaka officer" objective could remain active after fulfilling it.
- Fixed an issue where the mech didn't spawn in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where some Arasaka guards could clip through the door.
- Fixed an issue where some guards could spawn on player's sight.
- Fixed an issue where Arasaka officer's body could be unaccessible, making the player unable to loot the shard and blocking progression.Down on the Street
- Fixed an issue where there were no quest-related dialogue options when talking to Wakako.The Pickup
- Fixed an issue where one of the Maelstromers was T-posing.
Below the long list of mission and quest fixes, we find gameplay, visual, and stability fixes that should all fit one on the page. It appears that AI and NPCs got some work done on them across all three categories, but look at what has been added for yourself:
GameplaySome random Xbox and PC-specific fixes have also been added in this update to tackle isolated issues that you may not have previously come across. If you want to see the full list, including these changes, you can do so here.
Visual
- Fixed an issue where after killing a NPC and stealing their car, their body could get stuck in the car.
- Adam Smasher will no longer receive damage during animations between his attack phases.
- Fixed an issue where dropping a NPC's body caused too much destruction.
- Cataresist cyberware should now work properly.
Stability and performance
- Fixed Johnny's spectral appearance in various quests.
- Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.
- Fixed appearance of rocks in the Badlands.
- Numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay systems.
- Memory optimizations and memory management improvements in various systems (reducing the number of crashes).
- Various console CPU optimizations.
- Memory and I/O improvement leading to fewer instances of NPCs with identical appearances spawning in the same area, and to improved streaming.
Though there is no major fix with this patch, it is certainly a step in the right direction. Perhaps CDPR will be able to rebuild its image and create a comeback story like that of No Man’s Sky if these updates keep coming. Of course, it is something to keep working toward, so keep an eye on HotHardware for Cyberpunk 2077 updates.