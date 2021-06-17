CD Projekt Red Drops Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 With A Slew Of Critical Fixes





The Heist

Fixed an issue where Jackie could go through glass.

Fixed an issue preventing some guards from attacking the player.

Fixed an issue where the "Search the Arasaka officer" objective could remain active after fulfilling it.

Fixed an issue where the mech didn't spawn in the lobby.

Fixed an issue where some Arasaka guards could clip through the door.

Fixed an issue where some guards could spawn on player's sight.

Fixed an issue where Arasaka officer's body could be unaccessible, making the player unable to loot the shard and blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where there were no quest-related dialogue options when talking to Wakako.

Fixed an issue where one of the Maelstromers was T-posing. The Pickup Down on the Street









Below the long list of mission and quest fixes, we find gameplay, visual, and stability fixes that should all fit one on the page. It appears that AI and NPCs got some work done on them across all three categories, but look at what has been added for yourself:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after killing a NPC and stealing their car, their body could get stuck in the car.

Adam Smasher will no longer receive damage during animations between his attack phases.

Fixed an issue where dropping a NPC's body caused too much destruction.

Cataresist cyberware should now work properly. Visual

Fixed Johnny's spectral appearance in various quests.

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

Fixed appearance of rocks in the Badlands. Stability and performance

Numerous crash fixes in animations, UI, scene, physics and gameplay systems.

Memory optimizations and memory management improvements in various systems (reducing the number of crashes).

Various console CPU optimizations.

Memory and I/O improvement leading to fewer instances of NPCs with identical appearances spawning in the same area, and to improved streaming.